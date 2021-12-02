ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

NC Man Accidentally Wins Lottery …TWICE

By tanner
country1037fm.com
 3 days ago

This is a mistake that turned out really good. Scotty Thomas, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, accidentally purchased two identical lottery tickets for the same lottery drawing. Both tickets...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Basketball
Fayetteville, NC
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Three People Bought Winning $8.3 Million Lottery Ticket at One Store

Good things can come in threes, too. In an unlikely series of events, three adults purchase jackpot-winning lottery tickets from the same Manhattan convenience store. When the winning lottery numbers were announced in Wednesday night’s draw, no one would think there were 3 winners from the same place. It’s even less likely that all of these winners tickets game from the exact same store. According to an article published by the New York Post, an employee at the convenience store did not know when the tickets were purchased. The employee also did not know if the tickets were bought at one time by a group, or at different times.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Bills
850wftl.com

Florida man wins $5 million lottery prize

Not bad for starting the holiday season off, more presents for everyone in his family. Jeffrey Ariss, 58, of Homosassa in Citrus County, is enjoying that festive start to the season after claiming the big prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. Ariss decided to...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
kiss951.com

North Carolina Man Wins Big After Only Buying A $5 Lottery Ticket

I wish I am Richard right about now. Why? Because he is one lucky North Carolina resident. Richard Bryant, of Riegelwood, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won $250,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The magic happened when Bryant stopped at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Shore News Network

Daughter listens to dad and wins $30k lottery prize

“You should try playing it, you never know what could happen,” said the father of a New Carrollton woman. She listened to her dad’s suggestion to give Racetrax a chance and wound up $30,734 richer. The 22-year-old won big playing her very first Racetrax game, too. She placed a Trifecta...
LOTTERY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Heart patient gets lottery ticket in a get-well card — and it was worth $1 million

It was a “heart-felt win” for an open-heart surgery patient who was gifted a lottery ticket inside a get-well card that was worth $1 million. Alexander McLeish, of Attleborough, Massachusetts, underwent open-heart surgery earlier in November and received three “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant tickets inside the card from his friend and won big, a news release from Massachusetts State Lottery said.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy