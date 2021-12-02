ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

First Confirmed Case of the Omicron Variant in the U.S. Found in California

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 3 days ago

According to the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health, “As expected, and thanks to California’s large-scale testing and early detection systems, the state of California and the San Francisco Department of Public Health have confirmed a case of the Omicron variant in...

CBS News

Omicron variant detected in at least 11 U.S. states

As of Saturday morning, health officials have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in 11 states from Hawaii to New York. Doctors warn it is likely already more widespread than reported. In the meantime, the CDC warns the Delta variant is still killing roughly 1,000 people every day. CBS News' Tom Hanson has more, and then emergency room physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, professor at Harvard Medical School and author of "Inside Medicine" at Bulletin.com Dr. Jeremy Faust joins CBSN to discuss the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
calmatters.org

Overdose epidemic plagues California: Fentanyl is driving uptick in deaths

As concern over the omicron variant mounts in California — with the state’s second case confirmed Thursday in Los Angeles County — another public health crisis is lurking in plain sight: the drug epidemic. A jaw-dropping report released Wednesday by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy found that...
news4sanantonio.com

Omicron variant spreading twice as fast as delta, scientists say

WASHINGTON (TND) — The new omicron variant is moving through the U.S. quickly, with cases now popping up in California, New York, Colorado, Minnesota, Hawaii, Nebraska, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Scientists in South Africa are now saying omicron appears to spread more than twice as fast as the delta variant, which...
SCIENCE
KESQ News Channel 3

Omicron variant isn’t detected in Riverside County, but health officials say they are now watching for it

What is the Omicron variant? According to the World Health Organization, it was first detected in South Africa and has prompted another round of travel restrictions across the world. Jose Arballo Jr., from the Riverside University Health System, said "As everyone knows, we have no cases in Riverside County and none in California. How long that is The post Omicron variant isn’t detected in Riverside County, but health officials say they are now watching for it appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
