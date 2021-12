NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that a man from Utica has been arrested from stealing from multiple stores in Sangertown Square Mall, resisting arrest, along with other charges. Close to 3:00pm on Friday November 26th, the NDP received reports about an alleged larceny that had taken place at […]

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO