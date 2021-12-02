ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee High School basketball girls take down Sterling-Newman

By Mindy Carls
Star-Courier
 1 day ago
The Boilermakers led 17-9 at the end of the first period and 27-18 at halftime. Kewanee edged Newman 7-4 in the third period. Each team added 10 points in the fourth.

Newman’s Jess Johns poured in a game-high 18 points.

Lainey Kelly spun in 12 points for Kewanee. Emily Eggiman and Emma Crofton added nine each; Marissa Stevens, seven; Kirra McLean-Garcia, three, and Lena Miller and Kaylah Jackson, two each.

Kewanee had two treys, one each by Stevens and one by Crofton. Newman had two.

The Boilermakers made six of 13 free throws. Stevens hit 2-for-2 and Eggiman 3-for-4. Newman was 6-for-11.

Kewanee committed 14 fouls and Newman 12.

