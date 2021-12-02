Former Philadelphia police lieutenant convicted of child sexual assault

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Bucks County jury has convicted a former Philadelphia police lieutenant after he sexually assaulted a minor under his supervision in 2017.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Richard Frank, 51, has been found guilty of three charges including indecent assault.

Upper Southampton Police began an investigation in September 2019 after the filing of a report involving child abuse.

Authorities say the child, who was less than 13 years old, told the Bucks County Children's Advocacy Center detailed accounts of Frank's sexual abuse in the summer of 2017 when the child was under Frank's supervision at his house.

Law enforcement then arrested Frank in October 2019.

He retired from Philadelphia police in 2018 after 20 years with the department.