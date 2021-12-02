ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

COVID-19 takes teen’s parents ahead of the holidays

By Matthew Herchik, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1gna_0dCh3KgD00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Losing a loved one is never easy, but for Allison Brady, COVID-19 took the loss to an almost inconceivable level.

The 17-year-old thought her worst fears were realized when she and her parents all got sick with the coronavirus. Then the nightmare struck not once, but twice.

“My mom was the first one to get sick,” Allison said thinking back, struggling to place the times and dates. Allison recalled it was eight days before her 17th birthday when her world was turned upside down.

“It was just very scary. It didn’t seem real,” Allison said.

Her mom, Kimberly, worked as a hairstylist and had been in and out of hospitals battling diabetes as it progressed. When she moved to an assisted living facility, Kimberly Brady was among the first wave of high-risk vaccine recipients last fall.

First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 19, her condition quickly deteriorated.

Allison watched doctors take her mother off life support on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Six days later, her father, Jim, was diagnosed.

“Her funeral was Monday morning [Sept. 27],” said Allison, piecing together when her father got sick. “Sunday night, he was rushed in an ambulance to the hospital, and Monday morning, my father passed away from COVID.”

He died two months before the holidays.

A few days before Thanksgiving, a tearful Allison predicted that the holidays would be “very, very difficult.”

Allison’s father had recently started the vaccination process so that he could visit his wife at the nursing facility. His sister, Mimi DeWine, said he died 12 hours after receiving his positive COVID-19 test.

“He couldn’t live without Kimberly,” DeWine cried. “Six days. He barely lasted six days. He just couldn’t do it without her.” She is convinced her brother died of a broken heart.

30% of unvaccinated say omicron has made them consider inoculations: poll

Allison couldn’t attend her mother’s funeral because she was still sick.

“I couldn’t even get up and go down the stairs,” Allison said. “I was running really low on breath, not wanting to eat anything, not wanting to drink anything, not wanting to do anything. Just feeling really weak.”

Allison feared for her own outcome, saying she considered the risk to her own life.

“I thought that every day,” she said.

Sitting side by side on the couch of DeWine’s Washington Courthouse home, Allison and her aunt described a bond between them that’s even more special now.

“I didn’t have anywhere to live at the time, and then she … I’m going to start crying,” Allison said with emotion in her voice.

“I didn’t question it,” DeWine said. “Before she even got to the hospital, I said she’s coming with me.”

GOP anger with Fauci rises

Kimberly and Jim Brady’s wedding rings graced the coffee table as Allison and DeWine shared their favorite memories and some of the hardest.

“Nov. 8 [1988] is when our mom passed away, and he texted me every year,” DeWine said of her brother. “I didn’t get a text this year. It was quiet.”

The rings are a reminder of two lives ending far too soon.

“It really has been hard,” Allison said of the last two months. “I guess you get through it day by day.”

Regarding the virus, Allison added, “It is real. Be safe. Look what happened to me. It’s not something fun to go through, so really try to be safe.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Dead for 30 minutes, but this COVID-19 survivor’s fight still isn’t over, 20 months later

Tionna Hairston has to relearn how to walk, talk, and write with no guarantee she will recover completely. A Triad woman nearly died from COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic. Tionna Hairston’s lungs, heart, and brain stopped working while she was being treated at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center last May. Doctors say it is a miracle she survived and her quality of life has suffered tremendously and Hairston faces several more battles ahead.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
birminghamtimes.com

Drew: COVID-19 Vaccinations Available for Children and Teens

Even though the country is resuming to some sense of normalcy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the COVID-19 threat remains real and is beginning to spike again in several states. All ages face the threat. The medical, as well as the scientific worldwide communities, have been working diligently to address this alarming disease. Currently the three emergency approved vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, J&J/Janssen) are the only weapons in our arsenal to fight against COVID-19. Since the disease attacks all ages, studies have been done regarding children and teens between 5 and 18 years.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Wcmh#Omicron#Covid
WEAU-TV 13

UW Health encourages COVID-19 boosters ahead of holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new approval of COVID-19 boosters for all adults, UW Health says there’s an added emphasis in getting one with the holidays being right around the corner. “If we all act now, it could be the best holiday gift...
MADISON, WI
childrensdayton.org

Navigating illness as a new parent during COVID-19

Any new parent has to navigate their child’s first illnesses, and it is usually stressful and somewhat scary. Parents who have their first child, or any children, during COVID-19 may have an even greater layer of stress and fear around a child’s first illnesses. Every cough, slight fever or stuffy nose leads to the question “Could it be COVID?”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

Lung cancer awareness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - On the heels of lung cancer awareness month, doctors and survivors are encouraging people to take advantage of a potentially life-saving medical exam. https://nbc4i.co/3I9ngWx.
COLUMBUS, OH
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
Health

8-Year-Old Boy Dies 1 Day After Going Home Sick and Having No Previous Symptoms

An Oregon family is mourning the "sudden loss" of a "bright and cheerful" 8-year-old boy, who died last Tuesday after falling ill at school the day prior. Amari King Churchwell fell ill shortly after arriving at school last Monday, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to support the boy's immediate family. Shortly after going home with his father Kenneth Churchwell, Amari collapsed in his dad's arms.
RELATIONSHIPS
NBC4 Columbus

Dog undergoes rare surgery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--Ohio State University's renowned cancer hospital The James helps a different kind of patient. https://nbc4i.co/3cj9hPl.
OHIO STATE
WCVB

COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts ahead of holiday season

SALEM, Mass. — Data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows 2,581 new coronavirus cases were reported Friday and 663 patients are hospitalized with the virus. State data shows the towns with the highest infection rates, 50 or more cases per 100,000 people, are mostly in central and western Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News 12

Hoboken to hold COVID-19 booster shot clinics ahead of holidays

On Monday, the city of Hoboken will hold booster shot clinics at several locations around the city ahead of the holidays. Earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved booster shots for adults ages 18 and up, with a strong recommendation for adults over 50.
HOBOKEN, NJ
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy