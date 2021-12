Elon Musk has confirmed on Twitter that his company, SpaceX, could possibly go bankrupt in the wake of a severe global recession. Earlier this week, an alleged email from Musk to SpaceX employees was leaked to the media, unveiling the risk of bankruptcy if the company does not get its Starship launches right by next year. In the detailed email sent over the Thanksgiving holiday, Musk had reportedly told SpaceX employees that the problems in the Raptor engine production were "far more severe" than was earlier suspected and the company needed all hands on deck to recover from the disaster.

