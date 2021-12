You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Steel production could be made with almost no carbon emissions through $278 billion of extra investment by 2050, said a new report from research firm BloombergNEF (BNEF). Hydrogen and recycling are likely to play a central role in reducing emissions from steel production. Steel is responsible for around 7 per cent of man-made greenhouse gas emissions every year and is one of the world’s most polluting industries.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO