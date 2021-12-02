ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida pastor accused of molesting two Tennessee sisters commits suicide

By Ethan Illers
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlBqK_0dCh1V4Y00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Florida pastor accused of molesting two Tennessee sisters has reportedly committed suicide.

Authorities say deputies responded to Rutherford County parking garage near the courthouse and found a man, identified as David Rowan, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Rowan’s trial started on November 29 and it is believed he took his own life while the jury was deliberating his fate.

Rowan was in Murfreesboro speaking at a local church in 2014 when the incident happened.

Car belonging to White County teen missing since 2000 found in river

“While he was here in Murfreesboro he ran across these two young ladies and asked to take them out for a hamburger and a milk shake,” Detective Tommy Roberts said in 2018. “He ended up taking them to a local hotel here in the city of Murfreesboro where evidence showed that he molested the teenage girls.”

Rowan reportedly took the girls to the Imperial Inn on NW Broad Street, the same hotel damaged by a tornado in 2015. The hotel has since been renovated and the name and management has changed.

Tennessee detectives traveled to Florida in December 2017 and spoke with the pastor at his home and at his church next door. The grand jury later handed down an indictment and Rowan was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

In 2018, he was formally charged with rape, unlawful sexual contact and sexual battery by an authority figure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WREG

Man convicted of deadly shooting outside Raleigh rooming house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man has reportedly been convicted of shooting another man to death in Raleigh several years ago. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Darius Mack has been convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. The DA’s office says the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. October 4, 2017, outside of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of firing shots at people, home in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who is accused of firing shots at two people and a home in East Memphis. Police say 23-year-old Desean McClatchey is facing two counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of vandalism. According to police, officers responded to reports of shots […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pleads guilty to 2016 Parkway Village homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to the 2016 shooting death of a man in Parkway Village, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says. According to the DA’s office, 27-year-old Jonathan L. Smith of Olive Branch entered guilty pleas to counts of second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. The DA’s office […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
WREG

Raleigh shooting sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 3000 block of Raleigh Millington Road on Friday night after a person was taken to Methodist North in non-critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at this time. MPD said this is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about this incident, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MS police search for murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi law enforcement agencies are reportedly searching for a murder suspect in northern Mississippi. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Quenten Cortez Taylor is wanted for a murder in Quitman County. Horn Lake Police reportedly received a tip stating Taylor was spotted in the area of Laurelwood and Shadow Oaks. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Berclair shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were flagged down Friday night after a shooting in the Berclair neighborhood sent a man to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Memphis Police said the suspects were two men wearing all dark clothing. No further suspect information has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Rape#Pastor#Wkrn#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Park Ave shooting sends 2 to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 2300 block of Park Avenue where two men had been shot on Friday night. Police said that one of the men was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and the other was transported in non-critical condition. MPD does not have suspect information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 children, 1 woman injured in shooting off Elvis Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children and a woman have been shot off Elvis Presley Boulevard Friday night after 9:30, according to Memphis Police. MPD said that the children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, one of them in critical condition and the other was listed as non-critical. The woman was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man found guilty of ‘unprovoked’ fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 21-year-old Memphis man has been sentenced to life in prison after he reportedly shot a pedestrian to death in 2019.   The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Demarcus Wooten was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday. Wooten was also convicted of attempted first degree murder and employment of a firearm in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi death row inmate said he wants the state to start planning his execution — a request that comes weeks after another Mississippi prisoner surrendered appeals and was put to death. “I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith,” Blayde Nathaniel Grayson said in a handwritten letter filed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

9-month-old fighting for his life after mall shooting

CORRECTION: This story originally contained video that showed photographs of two men who were not connected to this incident. We regret the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A 9-month-old boy is still at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital fighting for his life after a shooting at Oak Court Mall on November 20th. One dead, one injured […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Clerk shot in southeast Memphis gas station robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Memphis Police say a clerk was shot multiple times during a robbery at a southeast Memphis gas station. The shooting happened at the Valero gas station on Winchester near Lamar at around 5 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspect went behind the counter, demanded money from the store’s registers and pointed a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MBI issues Silver Alert for Ohio man and woman

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for DeSoto County Thursday night as they search for a missing man and woman from Ohio. MBI says Anita Nugent and Donald Nugent of Columbus, Ohio were last seen on Monday, November 29 in the 100 block of Cypress Point Parkway in Palm […]
OHIO STATE
WREG

Humboldt High shooting suspect facing murder charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tuesday night’s deadly shooting at Humboldt High School, officials at every level are sharing their concerns, their outrage and a pledge to seek justice. The shooting happened at a concession stand during a basketball game between Humboldt High School and Northside High Tuesday night. Police said 21-year-old […]
HUMBOLDT, TN
WREG

Horn Lake Police pursuing suspect, still at large

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Horn Lake Police spotted Quenten Taylor yesterday morning, but he managed to escape and that started off a “multi-agency search” which focused on an apartment complex and nearby neighborhood. Sheila Crunk is a friend of the man who lives in the house near Laurelwood Drive in Horn Lake. According to Crunk, […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Police: robber shoots clerk for not moving fast enough

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have released a disturbing video of a gas station attendant being attacked by a robber early Friday morning. The video shows the robber behind the counter of the Valero in the 4100 block of Winchester. The masked gunman can be seen forcing the clerk, who is on the ground, to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy