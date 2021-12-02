ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Body found in Detroit ID'd as woman missing since September: police

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6KP7_0dCh1SQN00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The search for a missing Detroit woman is now a homicide case, with a suspect in custody.

Detroit Police said Thursday that they have identified a body discovered near Chandler Park on Camden Ave. in October as that of Darcel Ward, a 47-year-old mother and grandmother.

Ward was last seen alive on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at around 1 p.m. in the 14000 block of Santa Rosa Dr. near Eaton St., according to police at the city's Tenth Precinct.

Ward's family reported her missing on Sept. 17, and told police that her ex-boyfriend, who had a pending court case, had been abusive.

The ex, whose name has not yet been released, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to police. He remains in the Wayne County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

Police did not say how it's believed that Ward died, and they have not released any further details about the slaying.

The department added in a statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they begin their healing process."

Comments / 12

Latisha Evans
1d ago

hello my name is Latisha Evans and my son was killed September 9th 2017 can somebody please help me find my son killer I haven't heard from Detectives I haven't heard from policeman's I haven't heard from Crime Stoppers nobody cares but my son was a Human Being 2

Reply(4)
9
Delrese Ballard
21h ago

What a kind and good person she was and that monster did that to her! She was my neighbor and she didn’t deserve that! I am glad the police finally got the coward who did this to her🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
7
Marilyn Pettigrew
18h ago

Darcel Ward was a friend & coworker. She was a cool & sweet person. She will be truly missed. R.I.P. my friend ❤️

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Police Precinct#Murder#Santa Rosa Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy