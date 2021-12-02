Body found in Detroit ID'd as woman missing since September: police

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The search for a missing Detroit woman is now a homicide case, with a suspect in custody.

Detroit Police said Thursday that they have identified a body discovered near Chandler Park on Camden Ave. in October as that of Darcel Ward, a 47-year-old mother and grandmother.

Ward was last seen alive on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at around 1 p.m. in the 14000 block of Santa Rosa Dr. near Eaton St., according to police at the city's Tenth Precinct.

Ward's family reported her missing on Sept. 17, and told police that her ex-boyfriend, who had a pending court case, had been abusive.

The ex, whose name has not yet been released, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to police. He remains in the Wayne County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

Police did not say how it's believed that Ward died, and they have not released any further details about the slaying.

The department added in a statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they begin their healing process."