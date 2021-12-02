ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect may be charged

By Aleksandra Bush, Leland Vittert, Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Kalich
 1 day ago

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. ( NewsNation Now ) — For the first time in history, the parents of an alleged school shooter might be charged in connection to their child’s alleged crime.

The prosecutor in Oxford, Michigan made the stunning announcement Wednesday as Ethan Crumbley, 15 faced a judge for the first time and was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

Crumbley’s father bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer gun believed to have been used in the shooting last week, according to the county sheriff.

Teen charged in Michigan high school shooting that killed 4

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the gun was not locked and secure and there was “strong evidence to suggest there was gross negligence” Thursday on “Morning in America.” McDonald said Thursday that the gun “seems to have been just freely available” to the teenager.

“Because with the right to gun ownership also brings responsibilities and the details that surround the access to that gun by mom and dad will be released very soon,” McDonald said. “But yes, we’re considering very serious charges. It goes far beyond negligence of a parent, let me just put it that way.”

Legal analyst Karen Conti told “On Balance” that there are no laws in Michigan saying, “If you have children, you have to lock up your gun.”

Still, Conti believes the parents could be held responsible in some way.

“If the parents knew he was acting goofy, and he was posting stuff on social media, saying, ‘I’m going to kill students, and hey, by the way, here’s my dad’s handgun,’ well, then I think the parents are culpable in some way, whether that’s actually charging them for terrorism or charging them for some kind of accountability,” Conti said.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that Crumbley’s parents were called to the school Tuesday “for behavior in the classroom that was concerning.” The teen remained in school, and the shooting occurred a few hours later.

Conti says Michigan’s law is “really bizarre.”

Student taken into custody after weapon reported on Marysville campus

“It says that if a child is under 18, a parent can be held liable criminally for a child’s actions if the child under 18 uses a gun at the school and if the parent knew the crime was going to be committed and did something to further the crime,” Conti said. “How are you going to prove these parents knew that this child was going to do it and did something to help the child do it?”

She says laws overall don’t provide much criminal liability for parents.

Investigators have not announced a motive for Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

It was the deadliest school shooting since the Santa Fe, Texas, High School massacre in 2018, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database. The U.S. has had 31 mass killings this year, of which 28 involved firearms.

Oxford shooting video 'bone chilling,' sheriff says

Two days after police say a 15-year-old killed four classmates and injured seven other people at Oxford High School, Sheriff Mike Bouchard said viewing the security camera and cell phone footage of the frantic moments is among the most difficult things he's done in his career.
School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school was called to the office before the shooting but "no discipline was warranted," the superintendent said Thursday in his first extended remarks since the tragedy. Tim Throne said Oxford High School looks like a "war zone" and won't […]
Sophomore taken into custody after weapon reported on Marysville campus

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A student was taken into custody Thursday morning after Marysville police investigated reports of a weapon on a high school campus. Just before 9 a.m., police said Marysville High School went into lockdown after school staff reported a student on campus had a gun. According to police, two students began to […]
In-home nurse of disabled teen arrested on suspicion of child endangerment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested an in-home vocational nurse for allegedly endangering a child.  The sheriff's office said 48-year-old Edgar Gomez Burgion worked for a severely mentally and physically disabled 13-year-old.  Officials said Burgion now faces six counts of endangering the life or health of a child and one count […]
Nevada man accused of assaulting officers at US Capitol riot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 34-year-old Nevada man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law officers with what prosecutors say appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail. A U.S. magistrate in Reno ordered Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca to remain jailed […]
Oregon officials ask public help to find killers of 8 wolves

(AP) — Officials in Oregon are asking for public assistance to locate the person or persons responsible for poisoning eight wolves in the eastern part of the state earlier this year. The Oregon State Police has been investigating the killing of all five members of the Catherine Pack in Union County, plus three other wolves […]
Roseville Police: Chase leads to crash, arrest in attempted homicide

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A person behind an attempted homicide was arrested Thursday after crashing in Roseville. Roseville police reported the arrest at 11:42 a.m., saying the unidentified person had led officers on a chase before crashing at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Sun City boulevards. The person was detained at the scene of […]
