ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Sabrina Elba Dazzles In A Gorgeous Gucci Frock At M2M’s 20th Anniversary Gala

By Marsha Badger
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NM4HU_0dCh0qNU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YUxO_0dCh0qNU00

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


The always gorgeous and forever graceful Sabrina Elba attended the mothers2mothers 20th Anniversary Gala at Outernet London on December 1, 2021 in London, England. Draped in a black Gucci sheer low-cut top partnered with a purple sequins skirt, the wife to Idris Elba looked like a work of art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVYHA_0dCh0qNU00

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


The m2m organization has a mission to end the AIDS virus and create bright futures for women and children of sub-Saharan Africa. This year, the annual event was presented in partnership with Gucci, Chime for Change, and the Adot Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9ibD_0dCh0qNU00

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


Elba is no stranger to making statements on the red carpet. Her style is extremely classic, refined, and timeless. Just a few days ago, she gave an effortless slay at the 2021 Fashion Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kScug_0dCh0qNU00

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


How amazing does she look in this custom Black David Koma gown? She accessorized with long black gloves, diamond bracelets, and her long hair cascading down her back. From the impeccable tailoring to the simplicity of the look, Elba created a seamless glam moment like only she can do. What do you think? Do you love Sabrina Elba’s red carpet style?

DON’T MISS…

Sabrina Elba Flexes On The Gram In Her Fendi X Skims Loungewear

Sabrina Elba Shows Us Who’s The Boss In This Custom BOSS Pantsuit

Sabrina Elba & Singer Anne-Marie Accidentally Wore The Same Dress To The GQ Awards, But We Know Who Ate It Up

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
MUSIC
Fox News

Paris Hilton stuns in hot pink wedding dress for carnival-themed after party: photos

Paris Hilton tied the knot to Carter Reum on Thursday but the couple's wedding festivities continued into Friday with a neon, carnival-themed after party in Santa Monica. Paris, known for her many bright and bold fashion statements, did not disappoint when stepping out in a hot pink gown for the occasion at the Santa Monica Pier. She accessorized her look with a matching neon pink veil and boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Anne Marie
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frock#M2m#Outernet London#Gucci Chime For Change#The Adot Foundation
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sparkling Pink Cutout Dress & Chunky Platform With Maluma for ‘Marry Me’

Photos from 2019 of Jennifer Lopez looking like a real-life beauty queen on a not-so-real red carpet were released yesterday. The images capture the actress in a pretty pink dress filming a scene from the film “Marry Me” with Maluma. Lopez is spotted in a blush pink gown that is draped down to her feet. The frock features a circular cutout at each of her sides and beneath the neckline. The bottom of the fitted dress features a large puffed train that lines the bottom half of the dress and trails behind her. The star seems to have gotten to the monochrome...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Looks Regal in 6-Inch Heels & Velvet Bustier Cutout Dress for ‘House of Gucci’ NY Premiere

Salma Hayek opted for a glamorous look last night at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City. Wearing head-to-toe Gucci, an apt choice for the occasion, the 55-year-old actress wore a bespoke gown from the iconic fashion house along with a pair of towering high heels. The floor-length, long-sleeve dress featured a royal blue velvet bustier top with a sultry cutout design and sparkling embellishments trimming the high-neck and cuffs. Meanwhile, the gown’s black satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit gave way to a pair of towering Gucci high heels done in black leather with a T-strap silhouette and a closed toe. The Oscar-nominated actress — who plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the film — further accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a sparkling sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds. Shop T-strap pumps below. To Buy: Gianni Bini Blainee Patent Platform T-Strap Pumps, $90; dillards.com To Buy: Steve Madden Lola Platform Sandal, $140; stevemadden.com To Buy: Marc Fisher Nazria Platform Pump, $70; dsw.com Flip through the gallery to see more of Salma Hayek’s style through the years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Strapless Sequin Gown In Rare Photo With Husband — Photos

Salma Hayek looked absolutely stunning in a strapless sequin gown at the Art+Film Gala with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. Salma Hayek, 55, always makes a statement on the red carpet, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did at the 10th annual Art+Film Gala at LACMA on Nov. 6. Salma walked the carpet with her husband of 12 years, Francois-Henri Pinault, which is a very rare occasion considering she usually walks the carpet alone.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Commands Attention In Yellow Quilted Bandeau & Skirt With Hidden Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Winnie Harlow made sure to make her presence known tonight as she attend the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. For one of the biggest nights on the British style agenda, Harlow arrived on the red carpet wearing a daring three-piece ensemble. Just like a model would, she confidently posed in one of the most striking looks of the night. The Canadian model made sure to dress for the temperature and the occasion. Harlow’s three-piece outfit consisted of a padded bandeau complete with a long skirt that covered her pumps. She completed the monochromatic look with some puffy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Makes a Stunning Arrival in Sheer Purple Gown With 8-Inch Heels at ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

For tonight’s “House of Gucci” premiere in London, Lady Gaga opted for a stunning purple Gucci Love Parade dress that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in LA last week. The singer and actress hit the red carpet in typical Gaga fashion, making waves while posing expertly in a Gucci spring 2022 look. She wore a vibrant purple silk chiffon cape gown with nude see-through panels and crystal details, black fishnet stockings and black gloves with crystal details. For shoes, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The black faux leather Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came with gems covering the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Shines in Neon Couture Gown and Sky-High Hair at Fashion Awards 2021

Gabrielle Union went bold for her most electric red carpet look yet at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London. The “Being Mary Jane” star arrived in dynamic fashion, wearing a neon green Valentino Haute Couture gown. The dramatic piece featured a large voluminous skirt, as well as a cutout ruched halter neck top with thin straps. However, her gown’s most dynamic accent came in the form of a flowing sheer tulle cape. Union played into her outfit’s mystical glamour, pairing it with layered diamond rings, bracelets and drop earrings by Messika — as well as sparkly pink eyeshadow and a towering...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Lady Gaga Debuted a Bob and Wore the Sparkliest Dress Ever to L.A.’s House of Gucci Premiere

Lady Gaga's House of Gucci press tour looks are already some for the fashion history books, and her dress for the Los Angeles premiere is no different. At the premiere, Mother Monster looked absolutely stunning in a strapless silver and white gown, with a train and the most sparkles I've ever seen in my life. I feel like I need sunglasses just to look at her. The gown comes from Valentino, the same house she's fronting a fragrance campaign for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sandra Bullock Sparkles All Over in Glittering Gold Jumpsuit & Heels to Match for ‘The Unforgivable’ Red Carpet

Sandra Bullock is promoting her new Netflix drama “The Unforgivable” and hit the red carpet for the film’s New York City premiere in a striking look last night. The Academy Award-winning actress showed off a glittering gold jumpsuit by designer Stella McCartney for the special occasion. The glamorous, streamlined look featured a high neck, long sleeves and long pants that covered most of her shoes, which also sparkled. Bullock opted for a pair of beige-toned pumps boasting a timeless pointed toe and crystal stud embellishments. Adding just a bit more sparkle, the stiletto style effortlessly complemented the rest of her chic ensemble. To pull things together, the “Bird Box” star, 57, slipped on a sleek black tuxedo jacket and rolled up the sleeves. She also carried a gold metallic leather clutch bag. Ahead, shop styles that sparkle.  To Buy: Schutz Sybil Embellished Pointed Toe Pumps, $118; bloomingdales.com To Buy: Badgley Mischka Bethany gemstone-detailed pumps,$181 (was $278); farfetch.com To Buy: Gucci Crystal GG Mesh Slingback Pumps, $1,100; saksfifthavenue.com Flip through the gallery for an in-depth look at some of Sandra Bullock’s best shoe moments over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

1K+
Followers
799
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy