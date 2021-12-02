ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney World bringing back parking lot trams

By Ashley Carter
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — The parking lot trams at Disney World’s theme parks will soon resume operation, the resort said Thursday. Parking lot trams to resume operation at Disney World. Trams will return to Magic Kingdom this month. The other theme parks will...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

