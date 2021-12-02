Published: Woo-Yong Park

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woo-Yong Park

Woo-Yong Park (Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology) recently had his paper, "The Design Sourcing Choice and Technological Performance in the Upscale and Downscale Markets of an Architectural Innovation,” accepted in the Journal of Operations Management. Park co-authored the...

