It’s hard to believe we’re coming up on the end of 2021. It seems like just last year, we were all collectively having the worst year ever. I hope things were better for you this year. If not, then I hope you don’t have it as bad as these folks, who were having the worst day ever. Fails so bad they decided to share it online. If you’re feeling down, these pics will cheer you up. Just remember, you’re laughing with them, not at them.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO