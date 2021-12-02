ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sore foot delays Williamson's return to Pelicans practice

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Soreness in Zion Williamson's surgically repaired right foot derailed plans for the 2020 All-Star forward to take part in his first full practice of the season on Thursday, team officials said. Now the plan is to rest the 2019 top overall draft choice for a...

