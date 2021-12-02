Sore foot delays Williamson's return to Pelicans practice

Zion Williamson was supposed to return to practice on Thursday, moving one major step closer to return from a season-long absence related to offseason foot surgery. Williamson isn’t the only star-level player who hasn’t suited up yet this season—Kawhi Leonard may miss the entire year, Kyrie Irving still won’t bend on New York’s vaccine mandate, Klay Thompson is only now practicing without limitations—but Zion’s absence is unlike most others in that his team is utterly unprepared to survive without him. With Williamson, the Pelicans are feisty and great to watch; without him, they are both brutal to watch and also the fourth-worst team by net rating in the entire league. Without Williamson, the Pelicans are poop.
