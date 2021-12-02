Beatport Teases Killer New Feature For DJ App At Art Basel with Jamie Jones and Loco Dice

International artists at premier global art event to leverage Datavault’s data visualization, valuation, and monetization capabilities to generate new income sources. Data Vault Holdings, Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announced that it will construct a metaverse gallery to mint NFTs and other data objects at the preeminent international art fair, Art Basel Miami Beach, December 2-5, 2021. Furthermore, Art Basel is a global milieu of artists, galleries, and collectors within an environment that nurtures the local arts scene, and careers of the next generation of artists. The platform also emphasizes transparency and accountability in the art market through the use of blockchain technology.
