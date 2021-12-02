ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatport Teases Killer New Feature For DJ App At Art Basel with Jamie Jones and Loco Dice

By Magnetic
magneticmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe always expect some fun stuff to come out of Art Basel Week in Miami but this was an extra special treat. Today Beatport teased the world with a new feature on their web-based DJ App called 'Party Mode.'. The new feature was demoed on the Microsoft Surface laptop...

www.magneticmag.com

Related
magneticmag.com

Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

EDMTunes Events Guide: Art Basel Miami 2021

While Ultra and Miami Music Week are still several months away, the 2nd best music week of the year is rapidly approaching Miami. Art Basel started out as an art exhibition that grew into an entire week of art exhibits and eventually expanded into a paradise of underground music events as well. Rivaling Miami Music Week, Basel week features a jam-packed schedule of events at a variety of venues. Even better, the weather is much cooler than you’ll find during March. We scoped out all of the events on each night of Basel week and rounded them up with key details and ticket links in one place.
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Music App Discovery Features

'Spotify' has been release a large number of music app features as of late. The most recent feature is 'Spotify Discover,' a scrolling feed of music videos on Spotify's mobile application. The user interface of Spotify Discover is seemingly TikTok-Inspired with a full-screen video, four buttons at the bottom of the screen, and a convenient 'Like' feature. To scroll from one video to the next is as easy as a swipe up the screen, and to return to the previous video is a simple swipe down.
CELL PHONES
designboom.com

BMW Concept XM debuts new, expressive luxury face at art basel miami beach 2021

New technologies, sculptural form and extravagant luxury meet at art basel miami beach 2021 as BMW reveals the Concept XM. celebrating the 50th anniversary of the M sub-brand, the car is the first purposed M vehicle since the legendary M1 in 1972, debuting the new image of luxury as well as the electrification of the famed M high-performance. the highly expressive, extravagant design is set to be the most powerful model to go into series production when it arrives on the road at the end of 2022.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel#Beatport#Teases#4x8s#Party Mode
martechseries.com

Patented Datavault® Technology Enables Metaverse Art Gallery And Mints Featured Artists NFTs At Art Basel Miami Beach

International artists at premier global art event to leverage Datavault’s data visualization, valuation, and monetization capabilities to generate new income sources. Data Vault Holdings, Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announced that it will construct a metaverse gallery to mint NFTs and other data objects at the preeminent international art fair, Art Basel Miami Beach, December 2-5, 2021. Furthermore, Art Basel is a global milieu of artists, galleries, and collectors within an environment that nurtures the local arts scene, and careers of the next generation of artists. The platform also emphasizes transparency and accountability in the art market through the use of blockchain technology.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
magneticmag.com

Pioneer DJ Adds Cloud Djing To CDJ-3000 Through rekordbox CloudDirectPlay

Pioneer DJ has added cloud DJing to their CDJ-3000 multi player. As part of rekordbox, CloudDirectPlay allows DJs to connect up to six CDJs to the internet with the same hub used to link devices. Meaning, you can play music directly from the cloud on the CDJ-3000. The devices don’t...
COMPUTERS
Times Daily

Alicia Keys teases new songs at small show ahead of art fair

MIAMI (AP) — R&B singer-songwriter Alicia Keys guided a few hundred people at a small show in Miami through a 10-minute meditation before asking them to make some choices. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
MIAMI, FL
magneticmag.com

The 15 Best Techno Tracks of November 2021

Three tunes with "Rave" in the title in this month's techno chart is merely coincidental but it says a lot about where techno is headed. The melodic variety is branching out to a more progressive vibe, the hard stuff is getting harder, and more importantly, the rest of it is capturing the essence of the early '90s UK techno explosion. Exhibit A: Ango Tamarin's mammoth debut on Trick which gets the honor of November's top spot.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

DJ Snake Ft. Future “U Are My High”

DJ Snake revisits his “You Are My High” record and adds Future for the updated version. On the synth-heavy track, which samples The Gap Band’s “You Are My High”, Hendrixx lays down his syrupy vocals for his love interest.
MUSIC
NBC News

Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art Basel

Two years ago it was a banana taped to a wall that took Miami’s famous Art Basel by storm. Now it’s the year of so-called crypto art. Buyers of digital art receive the work through non-fungible tokens or NFTs.Dec. 4, 2021.
DESIGN
cogconnected.com

Phasmophobia Teases New Features in Holiday Update

Kinetic Games, the Phasmophobia Developers, Teases New Features Coming Up. Kinetic Games, creators of Phasmophobia, are working on more updates for the game. As found on their Trello board, they have hinted at new features coming up. Under the Christmas [REDACTED] update, there are a few fun hints of what will be happening already! There is a list of what is called new cursed possessions. The list itself is short, at four, and two of them are unknown, simply called [REDACTED].
VIDEO GAMES
fashionweekdaily.com

Fun & Cool Things To Do At Miami Art Basel

Basel is back! With a jam-packed schedule of events and fashion fêtes, we’ve delved into the invite bag to do the work for you. Mark you cals accordingly. *At the new BLK Miami Studio in Wynwood, Triller will kick off its programing, which will see a mixture of digital and physical auctions, celebrity guest speakers, live painting, surprise NFT drops, music performances, and more. A highlight of the schedule will see the Our Friend, Jean exhibition on the life and work of Jean Michael Basquiat.
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

Cheetos Dust Will Be on Display at Miami's Art Basel

Cheetos are known for being packed full of flavor. So packed, in fact, that they turn your fingers bright orange with each chip you grab from the bag. Most people lick that dust off their fingers once they're finished, but others, it seems, have more creative uses for it, like using it to make art.
VISUAL ART
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Announces "Power Book IV: Force" Theme Ft. Lil Durk & Jeremih

50 Cent's television empire grows every week, it seems. The G-Unit honcho is fresh off of the season finale of BMF while Power Book II: Ghostcontinues to do some big numbers for Starz. Plus, the upcoming BMF docuseries that he'll be producing, Fif is a busy man these days. It's...
MUSIC
artsy.net

The Canvas: Amid Surging Sales at Art Basel in Miami Beach’s VIP Preview, a New Class of Collectors Emerge, Shifting the Market’s Taste with Them

This Miami Art Week, Artsy is proud to be working with The Canvas, the premium art market newsletter, to deliver on-the-ground reporting from all the major fairs, including major sales, standout booths, and updates on what the art world’s top collectors and power-brokers are buzzing about and buying this year.
VISUAL ART
thesource.com

DJ Khaled Teases New “Crazy” Collaboration with Drake

Drake didn’t only gift Fat Joe a new Rolex, but he also dropped off a new collaboration. At his birthday party this weekend, DJ Khaled teased a new single from the two on the way. “I got some new music coming out with Drake real soon,” Khaled said. “This shit...
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Silk Sonic Perform ‘Fly As Me’ & ‘Smokin Out The Window’ on 2021 Soul Train Awards: Watch

Silk Sonic continue to own award performances as they did their magic once again at the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday night. The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak took it way back with the style as they performed the upbeat standout song ‘Fly As Me’ from their recently released debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic. Watch their solid set to open the show below.
MUSIC
deeranddeerhunting.com

Top Features of the HuntStand App

Trying to decide on a hunting map app? Brad Rucks uses HuntStand to help him and his family punch some tags. See what his favorite features are in this episode of HuntTech. Season 1. Episode 46.
TV & VIDEOS
magneticmag.com

Artists Asking Artists: Vander & Saudade

Recently, longtime friends Vander and Saudade released a joint EP, titled Deliverance, on A Tribe Called Kotori. Opening with ‘Binha’ those afro rhythms Vander loves are front and center playfully intermixed with floaty sonics and summery piano. A real treat for the ears. On ‘Freedom’ snappy percussion and a broken beat create an electro vibe Detroit would be proud of. Melodics adds a touch of class and a real cinematic feel. Finally, going back to the roots of electronic music, the title track ‘Deliverance’ gets a ‘90s rave makeover complete with soaring pads, Amen break, and an overall feeling of joy and hopefulness.
MUSIC

