Curtis Samuel ‘Feels Good’ - But Still on WFT Long Injury List

By Mike Fisher
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 1 day ago

The Washington Football Team is still waiting for wide receiver Curtis Samuel to contribute the kind of impactful plays that earned him his big free-agency payday in jumping past spring from Carolina to the WFT.

There are indications that a break-out performance might be coming. But there is also the Thursday injury/practice report that continues to include his name.

“I feel good,” said Samuel, who was able to participate in the 17-15 nail-biting Monday night win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

Samuel missed the first three games of the year with a groin injury and has bobbed back and forth regarding availability since then. He expects to play in Week 13 against the Raiders, and is hopefully gone along with the other WFT on the Thursday list, a group that includes Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Landon Collins.

WFT At Raiders GAMEDAY: Injuries Hobbling Playoff Push?

Washington was unstoppable in November, finishing 3-0. The question is if the "ghost of injury present and future" will haunt the WFT in December and on.

4 hours ago

Can WFT Run Back Into Playoff Chase?

As defenses prepare to face Washington, can the running trend continue?

7 hours ago

Washington BREAKING: 2 Standouts OUT at Raiders

With a four-game winning streak on the line, running the clock and ball may be Washington's answer.

10 hours ago

Also on Thursday, rookie Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) was moved to IR and cornerback Darryl Roberts has come off IR.

Now to the Can Samuel be Samuel - really, for the first time all season, against Las Vegas?

Said Samuel: “I’m able to run fast. I’m able to cut. I’m able to play without thinking about my injury. That’s the main thing is I’m able to go out there confidently.”

Washington is on a three-game winning streak that has moved the club to within two games of NFC East-leading Dallas, which plays on Thursday night at the New Orleans Saints. The playoff-minded WFT could use some help there … and would certainly be helped, too, by a fast and confident and healthy Curtis Samuel in Week 13 and in the 2021 stretch run beyond that.

Comments / 0

