Gary Furlow: The Wizard behind OMN's video episodes Coffeeshop Conversations @ Artichoke Music #321

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy TOM D'ANTONI // Gary Furlow is why OMN's video episodes look and sound so good. He's an old pro's pro. He and I talk shop and swap TV stories. Regular...

udiscovermusic.com

M Means Music Podcast Explores U2’s ‘October’ In New Episode

On the latest episode of Daryl Easlea’s M Means Music podcast, the veteran journalist and host does a deep dive into October, the sophomore album from U2 released in 1981. Over the course of the 36-minute episode, a spotlight is put on a number of songs from the project including “Gloria,” “With A Shout,” “I Threw A Brick Through A Window,” “Tomorrow” and “October.”
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Behind the Scenes: Latto’s ‘Big Energy’ Music Video [Watch]

Ahead of making her late nite TV debut with a live performance of her latest single, ‘Big Energy.’ on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ last week (as we reported here), Latto learned the tune not only marked her highest Hot 100 debut to date but also rose to the highest rung she’s ever reached on the tally (#76 peak).
MUSIC
WHAS 11

Go Behind the Scenes of CANDIACE's 'Is It Enough' Music Video Shoot (Exclusive)

CANDIACE is taking ET from Deep Space to behind the scenes! Yes, the "Drive Back" singer gave ET exclusive access on set for the music video (or as CANDIACE likes to say, music visual) for "Is It Enough," the latest single off her debut album, Drive Back. The artist, who The Real Housewives of Potomac viewers know better as Candiace Dillard Bassett, describes the video as a love letter to Black beauty.
CELEBRITIES
bcgavel.com

Behind the Bench: Episode 2

Welcome to The Gavel's new podcast series, Behind the Bench. Here you'll find commentary on hot-button issues, updates on campus happenings, and interviews with BC community members. This year's hosts include Gavel sophomores Gabby Levitt and Meghan Keefe. Follow us on Spotify for easy access to each episode!. Gabby: Hey...
PODCAST
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
Life and Style Weekly

Why Did Tiffany Haddish and Common Split? Inside Their Low-Key Relationship Before Reported Breakup

Tiffany Haddish and Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn) had a very low-key relationship for nearly two years, but the two have reportedly split. It appears the comedian, 41, and rapper, 49, have reportedly broken up, a source told People on November 29. The source said Tiffany and Common were “too busy” to have a “serious relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘RHOSLC’ Fans DEMAND Bravo Fire Mary Cosby For Racist Comments

RHOSLC fans demand Bravo fire Mary Cosby after her latest racist comments. Find out what she said, plus has Bravo responded?. Another day, another accusation of racism against a Bravo star. In June of 2020, four Vanderpump Rules stars were fired for racially insensitive behavior. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for calling the cops on co-star Faith Stowers, who is African-American. Newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go at the same time after past racist tweets came to light.
TV & VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown’s Partner Audrey Kriss Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Am So Happy Being Me’

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in a new statement, revealing they are ready to live their authentic truth. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Loudly In Recent Post

Khloe Kardashian is back to it once again. Amid a sea of Instagram Stories, she threw in one cryptic quote for good measure. TV Shows Ace previously reported about her first response to Tristan Thompson’s baby drama. As fans know, the reality star loves to share cryptic messages on social media.
TV SHOWS
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Music Videos Removed From YouTube

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has proven himself to be one of the most bankable young stars in the rap game, with a loyal legion of fans who religiously support his single, music video, and album releases—making the recent purge of the music videos published on his YouTube page even more peculiar. The Baton Rouge native has racked up over nine billion views combined on his YouTube page to date. Yet, his manager, Alex Junnier, has accused YouTube of failing to properly advertise and support YoungBoy’s Sincerely, Kentrell album. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) While...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Essence

Check Out All The Photos From Eve's Baby Shower

She shared some sweet photos from her celebration, including touching images with her husband and mom. This isn’t new news, but we’re still so excited for the actress and MC who celebrated her bundle of joy with a baby shower recently. She was thrown the celebration back in October, which was attended by her mom, husband Maximillion Cooper, Queens co-stars, including Naturi Naughton, and more. She’s just sharing them now because you know…pregnancy. The star is glowing in all of the images, cradling her bump. She thanked her friends who threw the event for “making me feel so special!!!”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Star Kelly Clarkson Frustrated a Fellow Coach by Being Too Good at Singing

On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To Her 27-Year-Old Fiancé, Responds To Age Critics

Erykah Badu isn't sure why, in most articles about her, journalists feel a need to mention her age. After showing off her love with her partner JaRon Adkison this week, gossip articles were posted on several websites about the age difference between them. Adkison is reportedly 27-years-old and Badu is 50-years-old (forgive me, legend!), so folks have naturally had questions about how they're able to have such a strong bond despite having twenty-three years between them.
CELEBRITIES

