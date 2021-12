Earlier this month we told you about Beulr, the web app that can also be used with the mobile browser on your phone to fake your attendance during a Zoom conference call. Using a pre-recorded tape loop that shows you intently listening in to the meeting, users simply go to the site and type in the date and time of the Zoom meeting from Hell that they wish to avoid and leave other pertinent information that will allow Beulr to show your recorded tape loop during a virtual call.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO