ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

LOOKING BACK: 15-foot-tall wave floods Denver streets, killing and causing mayhem

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIAds_0dCgyNG700
Remnants of the Castlewood Canyon Dam. Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

On August 3, 1933, the failure of a nearby dam sent a wall of water crashing toward Denver, eventually hitting downtown blocks with a wave estimated to be 15 feet tall, killing two and resulting in widespread damage.

Located along Cherry Creek, around 30 miles south of downtown Denver, signs of failure were noticed at Castlewood Canyon dam long before the deadly break occurred.

According to DamFailures.org, questions were raised about the dam shortly after its 1890 construction due to signs of settlement and cracks showing leakage. Safety concerns were raised, but the public was assured the dam was safe, even after a section of the dam was washed out. Repairs were made in 1897, but leakage could still be seen.

Flash forward to August of 1933, during a particularly wet stretch of days. On August 2, a reported 9 inches of rain fell during a localized storm, resulting in water reaching the crest of the Castlewood Canyon Dam around midnight. Water eventually rose over the dam, with the structure being breached at around 1:20 AM. Denverites were first made aware of the issue at 2:38 AM.

Thankfully, it took awhile for the surge of water to hit Denver, but when it did, it hit hard.

Hours later, around 7 AM, a large wave hit downtown Denver with an estimated discharge of 15,000 cubic feet per second. Homes and businesses were flooded and widespread damage was caused, adding to the damage that was caused along the way by the wave as it approached.

Bridges on Denver's Champa Street, Colorado Boulevard, and Stout Street were reportedly washed away. A reported 5,000 people fled the flooding in the lowland area of Denver in a massive stampede.

Of the two fatalities, one was an 80-year-old man named Tom Casey, who fell into a hole in his yard as the water started to surge. The other was a resident in Franktown, a town the flood wave passed along its way to the Mile High City.

According to an article published on the Denver Public Library website, the flooding displaced at least 20,000 tons of dirt – 40 million pounds – within Denver's city limits. It was also estimated that around one to one and a half billion gallons of water moved through Denver during a six-hour period where the flood was passing through. A crew of 2,500 would ultimately be needed to clean up the mess.

When the chaos subsided and repairs were underway, it was estimated that the flooding caused around a million dollars of damage – estimated at $21,276,000 in 2021.

Castlewood Canyon was later designated as a state park in 1964 and remnants of the dam can still be hiked to today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329LT4_0dCgyNG700
Photo Credit: Zenhaus (Wikimedia Commons).

Find out more about Castlewood Canyon State Park here. Images of the dam and flooding can be found here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Two waves of snow expected to hit Colorado, double-digit accumulation possible

Those snow dances must be working – fresh powder is expected to hit a large chunk of Colorado within a few days. A first wave of snow is forecasted to move through most Colorado mountain ranges from Monday into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters at OpenSnow.com indicate that this will drop somewhere between two to six inches on most peaks. A second wave of snow is expected to hit the state on Friday, with potential for double-digit accumulations (See the full OpenSnow.com daily report here, which includes some resort-specific predictions).
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
City
Franktown, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado bar ranked as best après ski spot in country

For many, the perfect way to end a day spent on the slopes is with a beer in hand at a cozy mountain town bar. Given that Colorado is home to some of the most famous ski towns in the world, it's no surprise that several top 'après ski' spots can be found around the Centennial State. According to USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice awards for 2021, Colorado is actually home to the best of the best.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

7 of the highest-ranked trails in the Denver area

Although Denver is Colorado's largest metropolitan city, it is also home to more than 60 trails. From urban hikes with downtown views to lakeside trails in natural spaces, here's a round-up of the best trails in the Denver-area, as reviewed by AllTrails.com members. 1. Green Mountain via Green Mountain and...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Multiple Colorado cities break temperature records on same day in Colorado

Multiple cities in Colorado broke daily high temperature records on a toasty Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The Pueblo branch of the NWS announced that Pueblo reached 73 degrees Fahrenheit at about 12:30 PM, pushing it ahead of the 72 degrees record for December 2, which it had previously hit in 1926, 1995, and 2003. Pueblo later reached 74 degrees. Colorado Springs hit 71 degrees around 12:49...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile High#Downtown Denver#Mayhem#Colorado Boulevard#Accident
OutThere Colorado

"Meaningful snow" set to return to US West, but will it hit Colorado?

A dry start to the slopesport season continues in Colorado, with resorts around the state lacking in snow, thus also lacking in open terrain. Based on SNOTEL data, Colorado is currently at just 56 percent of the to-date median snowpack, as of December 1, with the southwest corner of the state at just 33 percent of the to-date median snowpack. The last time Colorado was around this level statewide at the start of December was in 2018, though there was a little more statewide snow that year than there is now. There was also a slow start in 2017, though accumulation ramped up quickly come December during that season.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

24 holiday inspired fun and festive events taking place in Greeley, Windsor, Loveland and around northern Colorado

Dec. 3—Happy holiday season! If you are looking for some fun and festive things to do over the week of Dec. 4-10, you've come to the right place. The events calendar is hopping with holiday markets, Christmas concerts, holiday décor projects and more. From Greeley to Windsor and Fort Collins to Denver, there's plenty of fun activities for everyone in the family. Do you have an event coming up that...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Deer saved after days spent stuck in Colorado Springs drainage system

Colorado Parks and Wildlife took to Twitter to share the story of an animal rescue that was conducted on Wednesday in Colorado Springs. Officers responded to the scene of a mule deer buck that had been stuck in a concrete culvert for days. According to the department, this is a common occurrence, as deer will get into the culvert, which serves as drainage, and be unable to get out due to the steep walls.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

'It's a boy!': Gender reveal party blamed for trash left on Colorado trail

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials took to Twitter on Thursday to remind parkgoers of something that should be obvious – "dispose of any trash you bring into the park." The guidance was accompanied by a photo of blue confetti scattered on the ground along Castlewood Canyon State Park's Lake Gulch Trail, suspected by park staff to have been left behind from a gender reveal. Staff reports a similar situation left behind trash several weeks ago and that the blue confetti in the image took four hours for park staff to clean up.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski resort ranked among most affordable in the country

It's hard to call skiing or snowboarding inexpensive hobbies regardless of where you're at, but this year, two spots in Colorado may offer you a bit more bang for your buck. A vacation search engine called Holidu analyzed more than 500 ski resorts around the country to find the most 'budget friendly' resorts. The site used the average price per person per day throughout the year, as well as ski pass and accommodation costs to make the determination. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Lawless hellhole": Drug use, threat of assault reportedly rampant at Denver's Union Station, according to workers union

The union that represents the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and First Transit in Denver is demanding changes after work conditions at Denver Union Station (DUS) have allegedly become unsafe for staff and passengers. "In recent months, RTD passengers headed into downtown Denver or transferring between modes of transportation are all...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
557
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy