LOOKING BACK: 15-foot-tall wave floods Denver streets, killing and causing mayhem

Remnants of the Castlewood Canyon Dam. Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

On August 3, 1933, the failure of a nearby dam sent a wall of water crashing toward Denver, eventually hitting downtown blocks with a wave estimated to be 15 feet tall, killing two and resulting in widespread damage.

Located along Cherry Creek, around 30 miles south of downtown Denver, signs of failure were noticed at Castlewood Canyon dam long before the deadly break occurred.

According to DamFailures.org, questions were raised about the dam shortly after its 1890 construction due to signs of settlement and cracks showing leakage. Safety concerns were raised, but the public was assured the dam was safe, even after a section of the dam was washed out. Repairs were made in 1897, but leakage could still be seen.

Flash forward to August of 1933, during a particularly wet stretch of days. On August 2, a reported 9 inches of rain fell during a localized storm, resulting in water reaching the crest of the Castlewood Canyon Dam around midnight. Water eventually rose over the dam, with the structure being breached at around 1:20 AM. Denverites were first made aware of the issue at 2:38 AM.

Thankfully, it took awhile for the surge of water to hit Denver, but when it did, it hit hard.

Hours later, around 7 AM, a large wave hit downtown Denver with an estimated discharge of 15,000 cubic feet per second. Homes and businesses were flooded and widespread damage was caused, adding to the damage that was caused along the way by the wave as it approached.

Bridges on Denver's Champa Street, Colorado Boulevard, and Stout Street were reportedly washed away. A reported 5,000 people fled the flooding in the lowland area of Denver in a massive stampede.

Of the two fatalities, one was an 80-year-old man named Tom Casey, who fell into a hole in his yard as the water started to surge. The other was a resident in Franktown, a town the flood wave passed along its way to the Mile High City.

According to an article published on the Denver Public Library website, the flooding displaced at least 20,000 tons of dirt – 40 million pounds – within Denver's city limits. It was also estimated that around one to one and a half billion gallons of water moved through Denver during a six-hour period where the flood was passing through. A crew of 2,500 would ultimately be needed to clean up the mess.

When the chaos subsided and repairs were underway, it was estimated that the flooding caused around a million dollars of damage – estimated at $21,276,000 in 2021.

Castlewood Canyon was later designated as a state park in 1964 and remnants of the dam can still be hiked to today.

Photo Credit: Zenhaus (Wikimedia Commons).

Find out more about Castlewood Canyon State Park here. Images of the dam and flooding can be found here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here