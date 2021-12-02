ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

LIVE STREAM: Bear River Bears vs. Union – 4A Basketball

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Rod...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Radio#Bear River#Live Stream
TheHDRoom

UCLA vs Bellarmine Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Tonight

The #2 UCLA Bruins (4-0) men’s basketball team has the equivalent to a clear path to the basket for another win. The Bruins are big 22.5-point favorites Monday night playing at the win-less Bellarmine Knights (0-4). The tip-off start time for today’s Bellarmine and UCLA men’s basketball game is 8...
COLLEGE SPORTS
TheHDRoom

Eastern Illinois vs Eastern Kentucky Basketball Live Stream Today

A single point is all that stands between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-1) and a perfect record to start the 2021-22 NCAA men’s college basketball season. EKU can still get that fifth win Monday against the underdog Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3). Tip-off for today’s Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Illinois basketball...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheHDRoom

Belmont vs LSU Basketball Live Stream: Where to Watch

The LSU Tigers (4-0) will face one of their stiffest early season tests on Monday against the Belmont Bruins (3-1). The Tigers are favored by only 6.5 points despite having the home court advantage. Tip-off for tonight’s LSU and Belmont basketball game is scheduled to go up at 8 pm...
BASKETBALL
TheHDRoom

Watch Charleston vs Oklahoma State Basketball Live Stream Today

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-1) are hosting the Charleston Cougars (3-1) men’s basketball team on Monday night. This is Charleston’s first road game this season and they will play it as 15.5-point underdogs. Charleston and Oklahoma State’s basketball game has a tip-off start time at 8 pm ET /5 pm...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Bears vs. Lions: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Chicago Bears will face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, where the Bears will be looking to avoid a sixth straight loss for the second straight season. And while they’re playing the Lions, no win is guaranteed. There’s been a lot of drama surrounding the Bears organization this week amid...
NFL
TheHDRoom

Columbia vs Boston College Basketball Live Stream Today

The Boston College Eagles (3-3) men’s basketball team have lost three straight after starting the season 3-0. As 15.5-point favorites over the Columbia Lions (2-3) on Friday, BC should finally get back in the win column. Columbia and Boston College’s basketball game has a tip-off start time at 2 pm...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Battle Red Blog

Thanksgiving Day Football Live: Bears vs. Lions

In the first Thanksgiving game of the day, the 3-7 Chicago Bears travel to the Motor City to face the winless Detroit Lions. On paper, there isn’t a whole lot to be excited about. Both of these teams have been hampered by injuries and have struggled all season long, but let’s keep things in perspective here.
NFL
detroitlions.com

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Jared Goff said Tuesday he was going to be a game-time decision to play today in front of a nationally televised audience on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears with a strained oblique injury. The decision has been made, and Goff is active. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

Cal Bears steal a basketball win, controversy ensues

Opportunity knocks for the Cal Bears men’s basketball team and the school’s administration. Cal can teach the world a lesson in honor, justice and sportsmanship. All it has to do is give back a win. Or at least make the offer. So far, though, Cal is fumbling around for its...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bearinsider.com

Bears Beat Fresno State in Men's Basketball

California opened the game on an 11-2 run and never trailed as it defended Haas Pavilion with a 65-57 victory over previously undefeated Fresno State on Sunday night. Jordan Shepherd poured in a game-high 17 points and added a season-best seven rebounds while Andre Kelly (14 points) and Grant Anticevich (13 points) also scored in double figures. Cal improved to 3-4 overall and snapped a two-game skid while Fresno State dropped to 5-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ganggreennation.com

Lions vs Bears Game Thread

We have a Thanksgiving Day tripleheader today. Leading off the all day lineup we have the Chicago Bears visiting the Detroit Lions. There are no playoff berths at stake in today’s game. The 3-7 Chicago Bears are already all but eliminated from playoff contention, and they are the better of these two teams. The Bears come into this game losers of five straight games after getting off to a promising 3-2 start to the season. As has been the case nearly every year of this franchise’s existence, quarterback is a big problem. The rookie, Justin Fields, has been bad, even for a rookie, and the veteran, Andy Dalton, is more or less washed up. As a result, the Bears rank dead last in the NFL in passing yards, and they struggle mightily to score. The Bears have scored 20 points or less in 7 of their 10 games this season. It’s extremely difficult to win that way.
NFL
kvnutalk

LIVE STREAM: Sky View Bobcats at Weber – 4A Basketball

Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from John Newbold & Rex Davis. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streamed online here. To watch other High School games streaming tonight, click here.
HIGH SCHOOL
ClutchPoints

Bears-Lions Thursday Night Football 2021: Game Time, Schedule, TV Channel, and Live Stream

The Chicago Bears (-) battle with the Detroit Lions (-) at Ford Field in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL Season. Game Time: 12:30PM EST/9:30AM PST on Thursday, November 25th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. With a subscription, you can watch the live stream on the NFL’s mobile app or DirecTV’s NFL app. International fans can stream with NFL Game Pass. Follow all NFL games live on NFL RedZone. You can also follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
NFL
kvnutalk

LIVE STREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks at Fremont – 4A Basketball

Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons & Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 FM The Ranch and streamed online here. To watch other High School games that have aired this season, click here.
FREMONT, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy