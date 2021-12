WORCESTER, Mass. – Holy Cross' athletic teams are tied for first in the nation with an overall graduation rate of 99 percent, according to the Graduation Success Rate Report which has been released by the NCAA. This marks the second straight year in which the Crusaders have led the nation and the 15th consecutive year in which they have posted a Graduation Success Rate of at least 97 percent.

