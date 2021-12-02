ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotch Plains, NJ

Scotch Plains Public Golf Course Brings Back Original Name To Honor Its African-American Ownership And History

By Andrea Grymes
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NemQQ_0dCgxzKA00

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — What’s in a name? In Scotch Plains , a lot, when it comes to a public golf course.

A club was renamed this week, just in time for a 100th anniversary gala on Friday night celebrating its African-American history, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Thursday.

At first glance, it looks like your average golf course . But dig a little deeper, beyond the green, and you’ll see it’s definitely not.

“The socials they had here. That’s what the place looked like,” Preserve Shady Rest Committee member Thurman Simmons said.

It was the very first African-American-owned and operated golf club in the United States. The clubhouse is an old farmhouse from the 1700s.

In 1921, a group of prominent Black investors bought the property and started Shady Rest Golf and Country Club, a place that became a hotbed for sports and entertainment during a time when African-Americans were not welcome everywhere.

“Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Cab Calloway, W.E.B. Du Bois, all these guys came up here and this was the only place they could come because of segregation. You couldn’t go anywhere else. So most of the bands, they played in New York. When they’d close down, they’d come here for the after-parties,” Simmons said.

John Shippen, known as the first American-born professional golfer, was the club’s pro and greens keeper until he retired in 1964. That’s also when Scotch Plains township took over the course, made it public, and changed the name to Scotch Hills Country Club.

Over the last several years, the Preserve Shady Rest Committee has been working to bring its history to the forefront.

This week, the town council officially approved changing the name of the nine-hole club back to Shady Rest.

“It’s an African-American course to begin with, so it’s good to keep that history alive,” golfer Mike Hoffman said.

“There are a lot of people in town only since 1964 and they only know the course as Scotch Hills and they thought that history should be preserved and is almost as important as the original history,” Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo said.

But after several meetings and discussions, the mayor and committee members like Simmons and Gary Jones say they’re grateful to bring back a piece of the past.

“This is history. It’s gotta be handed down to the next generation also, you know, to try to get young kids involved, get people involved, and learn about the history here,” Jones said.

The mayor said the course was actually underused and losing money prior to COVID-19’s arrival. However, since the pandemic it has experienced a huge resurgence in popularity. That means even more people can learn about its rich history.

The mayor said he hopes hopes to have all new “Shady Rest” signs in place by the spring.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Controversial Teddy Roosevelt Statue Covered Outside Natural History Museum Ahead Of Relocation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the American Museum of Natural History is one step closer to being removed. Video showed the controversial statue being removed Friday, as it was prepared to be shipped to North Dakota. The 1939 bronze statue of Roosevelt on horseback is headed to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, opening in 2016. The statue has been criticized as racist for its portrayal of a Native American man and a Black man. Earlier this year, the city and the museum agreed to relocate it.
ROOSEVELT, NY
CBS New York

‘Harlem Ever After’ Event Highlights Black Women-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pop-up party in celebration of a new Harlem-themed streaming series is highlighting Black women-owned businesses throughout the community. The entrepreneurs are recovering from the effects of pandemic with help from a variety of supporters. At the “Harlem Ever After” event, beautiful booths highlighted a shining array of luxury products, made by women locally in Harlem. “This is an opportunity that shows, the things Black women create are for everyone,” said Jessica Spaulding, who owns Harlem Chocolate Factory. Spaulding’s creations are one-of-a-kind, blending flavor and flair. “I grew up going to chocolate shows my whole life and never seeing anything that reflected...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Remains Of World War II Veteran Kenneth Jayne Finally Returned Home To New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a long overdue homecoming Wednesday for a World War II veteran. The remains of Navy Fireman 3rd Class Kenneth Jayne, of Patchogue, arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport. He was killed in action while onboard the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were finally identified in 2016 thanks to advanced DNA technology. “This has been maybe my third one here in New York since I’ve been stationed here. It’s never easy,” U.S. Navy Chief James Sarkor told CBS2’s Cory James. Jayne’s remains will now be taken to a funeral home on Long Island, where a private ceremony with his family will be held.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Paterson, N.J. Doubling Down On Vaccination Efforts As Omicron Variant Inches Closer

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — More than 6 million people in New Jersey are fully vaccinated. That includes people who work, study or live in the Garden State. CBS2’s Leah Mishkin went to Paterson on Tuesday to see how the city is once again leading the way in getting people vaccinated. Andre Sayegh, the mayor of Paterson, gave the room a thumb’s up in the morning after getting his COVID-19 booster shot. “The best weapon is this vaccine,” Sayegh said. With a new variant inching closer, he said now is the moment to redeploy and double down. The mayor has recruited a team he calls...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy