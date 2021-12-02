Boston Pops Return To Symphony Hall With In-Person Holiday Concerts

BOSTON (CBS) – Familiar sounds fill Symphony Hall as the Boston Pops Orchestra takes the stage.

“The big news, obviously, here at Symphony Hall is that we are back. And for the first time in almost two years, the Boston Pops will perform in front of a live audience here, in person, in Symphony Hall,” said Boston Pops Orchestra Conductor Keith Lockhart.

Holiday Pops makes its return, and after last year’s virtual season, Lockhart says this year is all about embracing tradition.

“We know that Holiday Pops means a lot to a lot of people in this area. For many people, it’s one of the cores of the ways they spend the holidays, one of their true traditions, and we’re really proud of that,” said Lockhart.

In order to enjoy classics like “Sleigh Ride,” concert-goers should expect to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We feel that our protocols are strong. We are requiring vaccination for everybody over 5 or a negative test, and a negative test, obviously, for our youngest inhabitants,” said Lockhart.

Holiday Pops runs from Dec. 2-24, featuring old favorites and new additions. According to Lockhart, those include, “two amazingly colorful, vibrant Mexican carols and a beautiful new arrangement in the spiritual tradition by Boston-based musician David Coleman that I think is going to one of our ongoing new hits.”

At this point, there are still plenty of tickets available, but overall ticket sales are strong, with many looking forward to the return of live music.

“Some people of course are more comfortable with reengaging than other people. We’ve seen that everywhere. But we are pleasantly surprised with how many people are coming out,” said Lockhart.

He added with a laugh, “I’ve never been more happy to start on 32 concerts in 24 days.”

For more information on the Boston Pops, visit the Boston Pops website .