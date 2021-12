The NFL QB Rookie Rankings haven’t looked the same all season in presentation, but the general week-to-week rankings when Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence, and Zach Wilson all play have largely not changed. It’s easy to find critiques in each of their games. However, when I was in the Army, we had a guest speaker come to us one day. He talked about “hunting the good stuff.” When things feel stacked against us, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back and work to find the positives in life. So let’s get to it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO