This Thanksgiving is a chance to start new traditions, restore our values, and engage in new and thoughtful conversations on the things that matter most. The U.S. lifted its international travel ban earlier this month, which means that many people are likely to be sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family from all over the world this holiday. Those delightful moments of re-connecting, played out in dining rooms all over the country will be brought to you in large part by the success of the COVID-19 vaccines. While we are far from seeing the end of this pandemic, we can once more, with care, gather with our loved ones to celebrate the special moments of our lives.

IMMIGRATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO