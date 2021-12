BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,142 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 5.13%, an increase of 0.09%. Hospitalizations increased by 35 to 698. Of those hospitalized, 529 adults are in acute care and 162 adults are in intensive care. Five children are in acute care and two are in intensive care. The new data comes as Maryland announced it has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 booster shots, which represents a significant milestone for the state’s vaccination effort. Since the pandemic began, there have been 587,285 total confirmed...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO