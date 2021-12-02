ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Revolutionizing Medical Claims and Bill Processing with Advanced Automation

healthitsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Intelligent Document Processing is helping MOI automate medical billing and claims processes for data entry, bill review and reconciliation. Dr. Shannon...

healthitsecurity.com

Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Not satisfied with Bright Health claim processing

I have had Bright Health coverage for three years, the last two under the Peak Health Alliance plan. I have not had satisfactory claim processing with Bright Health. In 2020, my premiums dropped from near $900 per month to the mid $600s for a bronze-level $6,850 deductible policy. This is the cost of being self-employed and having income above poverty level. Any other insurance company would cost about $300 per month more and have fewer options for providers in Summit County.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
healthitsecurity.com

Leveraging Raritan KVM-over-IP Switches to Consolidate and Manage Complexity in Healthcare

Hospitals and healthcare facilities are increasingly investing in sophisticated, state-of-the-art medical devices and IT systems to provide high-quality care. However, traditional patient monitoring systems lack the centralized monitoring capabilities needed to streamline care. KVM-over-IP solutions can provide an efficient and cost-effective way for hospitals to monitor a wide variety of equipment from different manufacturers, as well as serve the needs of different users—from nurses, doctors, and consultants to IT and technical support. Read top tips on how Raritan KVM-based solutions can improve patient monitoring.
HEALTH
BBC

Devon Doctors withdraws from Mayflower Medical Group bidding process

A healthcare provider has decided not to continue bidding for a contract to provide services for a group of GP practices. Devon Doctors said it wanted to focus on its core business of delivering NHS 111 and out-of-hours services. The Mayflower Medical Group has 39,000 patients registered at five sites...
HEALTH SERVICES
healthitsecurity.com

81% of Telehealth Providers Are Concerned About Data Leakage

- Telehealth proved to be a crucial and tool in healthcare at the height of the pandemic, but patients and providers still harbor concerns about data security and privacy. Over 90 percent of global healthcare providers have implemented telehealth capabilities into their practice, a new survey conducted by Arlington Research and commissioned by Kaspersky found. Most of those providers only started using telehealth at the onset of the pandemic.
HEALTH
Kingsport Times-News

Civil War medical advancements that influenced current medicine

Many of the medical technologies we have today were either created or greatly improved during the Civil War. One example of this is when you call 911 with a medical emergency and the ambulance arrives at your door. There were ambulances at the start of the Civil War, but in...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Virtual care still has a place in post-pandemic health care

The delivery of health care has dramatically shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a move from in-person visits to some form of virtual care. In support of this move, provincial governments implemented new physician billing codes. On Sept. 3, 2021, the B.C. Ministry of Health and College of Physicians and Surgeons sent a letter asking physicians to return to in-person patient visits. This was followed on Oct. 13, 2021, by Ontario’s top health officials also urging physicians to do the same. Their concern was that some physicians had not yet returned to giving their patients the option of in-person...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthitsecurity.com

This Year’s Largest Healthcare Data Breaches

Once reported, OCR posts healthcare data breach information on its breach portal, which is publicly available. Sometimes referred to as the HIPAA “wall of shame,” the portal provides information on the number of individuals impacted, the breach submission date, type of breach, and the location of the breached information. The...
FLORIDA, MA
healthitsecurity.com

Former NY Hospital Employee Charged with HIPAA Violation

Huntington Hospital discovered on February 25, 2019, that a night shift employee was improperly accessing electronic medical records without role-based authorization. Further investigation revealed that the employee accessed PHI continually from October 2018 to February 2019. The hospital immediately suspended the employee, and he was later terminated. Following instruction from...
HUNTINGTON, MA
healthitsecurity.com

Security, Privacy Risks of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

- Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare has the potential to revolutionize clinical research and care delivery. AI can be used to sift through massive databases and may have applications in mental healthcare and cancer detection. “AI in healthcare is increasingly being used with respect to medical devices and other types...
HEALTH
Ironton Tribune

Bankruptcy is option for medical bills

Dear Lawyer Mark: I’m in trouble and need some advice. My wife and I have been having some pretty bad financial problems, and they just got worse. My wife just got real sick and her medical bills are huge. We don’t got insurance, and there’s no way we can pay for them.
IRONTON, OH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
KTEN.com

Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance

When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are known as “Medigap insurance” and they fill in the gaps of Medicare coverage. A financial advisor could also help you create or adjust a financial plan for your medical care needs in retirement. Let’s break down the average cost of Medicare supplemental insurance.
ECONOMY

