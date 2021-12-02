ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAD calm as markets look for cues

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar is showing limited movement in the North American session. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2822, up 0.08% on the day. The Canadian dollar is reeling after a dismal month of November. USD/CAD rose 3.22%, making it the worst month for the Canadian dollar since March 2020, when Covid-19...

FXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to gains near 0.7035-40 area, focus shifts to RBA decision on Tuesday

The risk-on impulse prompted some short-covering around the perceived riskier aussie. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and might cap the upside for AUD/USD. Investors now look forward to the RBA decision on Tuesday for some meaningful impetus. The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Crypto market shaken as market cap approaches drops below $2.2T

While the cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility and potential price spikes, the correction experienced this weekend appeared to shake confidence in the market as a whole. Prices were under increasing pressure following news of the new Omicron variant and the reaction seen in stock markets as many of them retreated below previous support levels, and over the weekend we saw a 20-30% drop in most major coins, including Bitcoin. Today the situation appears quite uncertain as BTC trades around $47,000 and as investors focus on headlines to ascertain the severity of the matter. One thing to note is that although prices dropped across the board, a look at the ETH/BTC chart indicates that a significant part of the money flowed into Ethereum rather than into the main crypto and we actually saw BTC dominance drop to the lowest level in several months. While this could point to the beginning of a new cycle in the crypto market, it remains unclear how investors will react to future price swings in this already puzzling environment.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Markets gain ground on encouraging Omicron report

A weekend report on Omicron cases in Gauteng brings hope that we will be able to avoid a major global lockdown. While we could see monetary policy hold back tech stocks, we are looking increasingly likely to stage a Santa rally. Airlines stocks on the rise as countries slowly realise that travels restrictions are hopeless when you have community transmission of a highly contagious virus.
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD remains depressed below 1.2800 mark, downside seems cushioned

USD/CAD witnessed a corrective pullback on Monday amid a pickup in crude oil prices. Rising Fed rate hike bets continued underpinning the USD and helped limit the downside. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone heading into the North...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sits near daily high, lacks bullish conviction and remains below 1.3300

GBP/USD managed to defend and attract buying in the vicinity of the 1.3200 mark on Monday. Remarks by BoE’s Broadbent provided an additional boost, though stronger USD capped gains. Hawkish Fed expectations, rebounding US bond yields continued underpinning the greenback. The GBP/USD pair continued gaining traction through the mid-European session...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Pressure remains despite limited dollar’s demand

Depressed US Treasury yields prevent the greenback from resuming its advance. Germany Factory Orders fell by 1% YoY in October, much worse than anticipated. EUR/USD is at risk of falling further, needs to piece the immediate support at 1.1260. The EUR/USD pair trades just below the 1.1300 threshold, having peaked...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD dips back below 1.1300 as key US data releases eyed later in the week

EUR/USD dipped back under 1.1300 in recent trade. Trading conditions are quiet on Monday ahead of more interesting US data later in the week. EUR/USD has been trading with a slightly negative bias and recently swung back to the south of the 1.1300 level, where it currently trades lower by about 0.2% on the day. Risk appetite has improved on Monday amid better news on the Covid-19 front and following a surprise PBoC 50bps RRR cut. This is helping underpin Fed tightening expectations and thus supporting the US dollar versus low yields currencies like the euro; December 2022 three-month eurodollar futures have moved a few bps higher to price an FFR of above 1.0% again (implying at least three 25bps rate hikes are expected in 2022).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Bulls step on the gas and rech into fresh highs

USD/JPY is trading at the highs of the day as the US dollar catches a bid. Covid fears are abating and inflationary pressures are now the focus. US CPI will be a key data event this week ahead of the Fed later this month. The US dollar and yields are...
MARKETS
CNN

Bitcoin's plunge is another sign of market angst

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Over the past week, as markets were churning...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin and altcoins took a hit, but derivatives data reflects a calmer market

BTC and altcoins took a beating over the weekend, but data shows a market with healthier trading conditions, even if prices consolidate for the foreseeable future. Looking at the winners and losers of the past week clearly shows that traders endured some serious heat as the total crypto market capitalization dropped by 12.7% when Bitcoin fell to $41,000. This sharp downside move knocked the figure from $2.37 trillion to $1.92 trillion on Dec. 3 and a total of $2 billion long future contracts were liquidated.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly forecast: Omicron keeps markets on edge

Last Friday's Omicron panic remains the market background. WTI loses 2.8% on the week, 15.3% from last Friday's open. US Federal Reserve officials talk up inflation interest rate policy. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees vulnerability in the USD/CAD. The Omicron market panic remained the besetting feature of this week’s trading. Dollar-Canada...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats towards 1.2800 on firmer oil, market consolidation

USD/CAD consolidates Friday’s gains around 11-week top. WTI crude oil rises around 2.0% to $67.50, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains. Canadian jobs report came in stronger than US counterparts on Friday but Fed rate hike saved USD. Mixed updates over Omicron, Saudi Arabia’s push to Arab light crude prices...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC

Global market mood soured last week, extending a slump since November. On Wall Street, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures slipped 0.89%, 1.42% and 2.25% respectively. The VIX market ‘fear gauge’ closed at its highest since February. In the Asia-Pacific region, the Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and ASX 200 dropped 1.98%, 1.27% and 2.20% respectively. Conditions were relatively tame in Europe, with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.39% as the DAX 40 fell 0.67%.
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Confidence And Caveats Calm A Crazed Oil Market

OPEC+ managed to stabilize oil prices after what had been an incredibly volatile week, with the cartel adding plenty of caveats to its decision to stick to its plan vis-a-vis oil production increases. Friday, December 3rd, 2021. The most anticipated event of the week - a decision from OPEC+ on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Seeks Support

The Canadian dollar edged higher after Q3’s GDP beat expectations. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart indicates a bullish bias in the US dollar’s favor. The break above the resistance at 1.2770 suggests that the bulls retain control of the direction. An overbought RSI has tempered the bullish fever temporarily, which may be an opportunity for buyers to accumulate.
CURRENCIES

