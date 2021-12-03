Patient volume meets, exceeds capacity at Evangelical and Geisinger

A Geisinger Medical Center employee wears full PPE while attending to COVID-19 patients at the Danville facility. Photo provided

Patient volumes jumped at Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital, meeting or exceeding capacity as the community spread of COVID-19 surpassed the pace set about this time last year.

There were 291 patients admitted at Geisinger hospitals as of Wednesday morning, up from 235 on Nov. 23. Nearly 90% of the patients are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

On Wednesday, of 117 total patients admitted at Evangelical, 52 were hospitalized with COVID-19 — 42 of whom are unvaccinated. Nine patients were in critical care with five on ventilators. Most, not all, are also not vaccinated against the disease.

Compared to last year, Geisinger hadn’t hit 290 inpatients until Dec. 16, 2020.

“Geisinger Medical Center started today, at midnight, at 112% capacity,” said Dr. Gerald Maloney, Geisinger’s chief medical officer for hospital services.

“21% of them are COVID patients,” added Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s central region.

In Danville, Maloney said about 20 patients were without a standard hospital bed each morning over the past week. Patients are being admitted from the Emergency Department, and they end up staying there. That limits space and extends wait times for non-COVID patients seeking emergency care. Those needing non-emergency surgery are finding their procedures are being booked further out, too.

Evangelical shares its COVID hospitalization figures almost daily on its website and social media pages. The numbers climbed through mid-November, rising from 28 on Nov. 10 to 34 on Nov. 17. They jumped in the latter half of the month, reaching 60 on Nov. 30, the far majority being unvaccinated.

Patient volume, both for COVID-19 and all maladies combined, is nearing the peak experienced last winter, according to Evangelical’s William Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer. He said the severity of illness for non-COVID patients is high as many delayed seeking care. And, as it is at Geisinger, wait times are growing at the Emergency Department. Once a bed clears, a patient from the ED is redirected to an inpatient bed in the hospital.

“The numbers of patients being seen, coupled with the level of care needed, has stretched staffing and bed availability resources to the limits,” Anderson said. “We commented a few weeks ago that we were not altering surgeries or changing operations. That is no longer the case and we are now modifying surgery schedules due to the increased inpatient volume.”

Patient volume is likely to grow, Maloney said, and not only due to COVID-19. According to Maloney, Pennsylvania had about 1,100 cases of flu, far beyond what’s normal. He expects many patients this winter to have both viruses.

“We’re still a day or two away from seeing cases that originated around the Thanksgiving table. By the time those folks get better, we’ll be looking at Christmas,” Maloney said specifically of COVID-19.

The situation is taxing and exhausting for the medical staff, according to Brosious. Workflow adjustments are necessary, said Anderson, Evangelical’s COO.

High patient volume isn’t abnormal. The stressor amidst the pandemic is that the volume is high, it’s constant and, according to Maloney and many others, it could be reduced through vaccinations proven to reduce the severity of illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“It’s really hard to wrap your head around that when you believe in the science,” Brosious said.

Anderson, Brosious and Maloney all urge the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19, follow routine protocols like wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings, and stay home when feeling unwell.

To schedule an appointment at Geisinger, use MyGeisinger at www.geisinger.org/mygeisinger, or call 570-284-3657. At Evangelical, complete a vaccine request form at www.evanhospital.com/virus or call 570-522-4530, option 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.