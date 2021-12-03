ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Patient volume meets, exceeds capacity at Evangelical and Geisinger

By Eric Scicchitano
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzoFy_0dCgw1ZI00
A Geisinger Medical Center employee wears full PPE while attending to COVID-19 patients at the Danville facility. Photo provided

Patient volumes jumped at Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital, meeting or exceeding capacity as the community spread of COVID-19 surpassed the pace set about this time last year.

There were 291 patients admitted at Geisinger hospitals as of Wednesday morning, up from 235 on Nov. 23. Nearly 90% of the patients are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

On Wednesday, of 117 total patients admitted at Evangelical, 52 were hospitalized with COVID-19 — 42 of whom are unvaccinated. Nine patients were in critical care with five on ventilators. Most, not all, are also not vaccinated against the disease.

Compared to last year, Geisinger hadn’t hit 290 inpatients until Dec. 16, 2020.

“Geisinger Medical Center started today, at midnight, at 112% capacity,” said Dr. Gerald Maloney, Geisinger’s chief medical officer for hospital services.

“21% of them are COVID patients,” added Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s central region.

In Danville, Maloney said about 20 patients were without a standard hospital bed each morning over the past week. Patients are being admitted from the Emergency Department, and they end up staying there. That limits space and extends wait times for non-COVID patients seeking emergency care. Those needing non-emergency surgery are finding their procedures are being booked further out, too.

Evangelical shares its COVID hospitalization figures almost daily on its website and social media pages. The numbers climbed through mid-November, rising from 28 on Nov. 10 to 34 on Nov. 17. They jumped in the latter half of the month, reaching 60 on Nov. 30, the far majority being unvaccinated.

Patient volume, both for COVID-19 and all maladies combined, is nearing the peak experienced last winter, according to Evangelical’s William Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer. He said the severity of illness for non-COVID patients is high as many delayed seeking care. And, as it is at Geisinger, wait times are growing at the Emergency Department. Once a bed clears, a patient from the ED is redirected to an inpatient bed in the hospital.

“The numbers of patients being seen, coupled with the level of care needed, has stretched staffing and bed availability resources to the limits,” Anderson said. “We commented a few weeks ago that we were not altering surgeries or changing operations. That is no longer the case and we are now modifying surgery schedules due to the increased inpatient volume.”

Patient volume is likely to grow, Maloney said, and not only due to COVID-19. According to Maloney, Pennsylvania had about 1,100 cases of flu, far beyond what’s normal. He expects many patients this winter to have both viruses.

“We’re still a day or two away from seeing cases that originated around the Thanksgiving table. By the time those folks get better, we’ll be looking at Christmas,” Maloney said specifically of COVID-19.

The situation is taxing and exhausting for the medical staff, according to Brosious. Workflow adjustments are necessary, said Anderson, Evangelical’s COO.

High patient volume isn’t abnormal. The stressor amidst the pandemic is that the volume is high, it’s constant and, according to Maloney and many others, it could be reduced through vaccinations proven to reduce the severity of illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“It’s really hard to wrap your head around that when you believe in the science,” Brosious said.

Anderson, Brosious and Maloney all urge the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19, follow routine protocols like wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings, and stay home when feeling unwell.

To schedule an appointment at Geisinger, use MyGeisinger at www.geisinger.org/mygeisinger, or call 570-284-3657. At Evangelical, complete a vaccine request form at www.evanhospital.com/virus or call 570-522-4530, option 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Comments / 5

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES
PennLive.com

35 unvaccinated Geisinger employees ‘voluntarily resign’ by refusing to submit to COVID-19 testing

WILLIAMSPORT — Nearly three dozen unvaccinated Geisinger employees are deemed to have “voluntarily resigned” after failing to submit to COVID-19 testing, as required by the Danville-based health system’s vaccine policy. Unvaccinated employees were given until Tuesday to submit to twice-weekly sessions and 35 did not, spokesman Matthew R. Van Stone...
DANVILLE, PA
Newswise

Hospital Retaliates by Suspending Top ICU Dr. for Lawsuit He Filed to use Safe & Effective Treatments on COVID-19 Patients

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – While their top ICU doctor was arguing his case against Sentara Healthcare before a Virginia court on Thursday, November 18, the hospital crafted a plan to suspend him. Paul Marik, MD, one of the world’s leading critical care physicians and the Director of the ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, part of Sentara Healthcare, was in a Virginia courtroom fighting to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients while his employer was placing a letter notifying him of suspension of hospital privileges on his desk in his hospital office.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Danville, PA
Danville, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Daily Item

Geisinger hosting final drive-thru flu shot clinic

BLOOMSBURG — Geisinger is hosting a final community drive-thru and family walk-in flu shot clinic for anyone 6 months and older on Saturday. Drive-thru and family-friendly walk-in flu shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. The flu shots are available at no cost to the public and are being provided by Geisinger’s health and wellness, primary care and pediatrics teams.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Sentinel

Geisinger offering local COVID vaccine boosters

LEWISTOWN — Following recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Geisinger is offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for all adults. People can get their booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine beginning six months after receiving...
LEWISTOWN, PA
northcentralpa.com

Booster doses available for all adults at Geisinger, Weis

Select locations are now offering booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for all adults, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). People can get their booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine...
DALLAS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Emergency Surgery#The Emergency Department#Non Covid
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals predict patient volume will be 4% higher in 2022

Many hospitals are reporting decreasing patient volumes but predict higher volumes in 2022, according to a McKinsey & Co. report published Nov. 15. To produce the findings, McKinsey surveyed leaders from 100 large, private-sector hospitals that have more than 200 beds. Collectively, they represent 10 percent of all hospital beds in the country.
HEALTH SERVICES
iheart.com

Staff Shortages and an Increase in COVID Patients Cause Capacity Issues

There is growing concern about the ability of area hospitals and nursing homes to manage their patient loads. Staff shortages and the increasing number of COVID patients are causing capacity issues. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua had to divert ambulances two times in the past week because it had no room...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Hospitals at capacity with mainly unvaccinated patients

Doctors have warned hospital wards are being "brought to their knees" largely by unvaccinated Covid-19 patients. Gloucestershire Royal Hospital said its Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) had reached capacity. It said the number of patients with Covid in the hospital was lower than at this time last year, but it had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
FOX Reno

COVID cases surge, stretching hospitals thin nationwide

WASHINGTON (SBG)- New CDC data shows the average number of new cases is up 46 percent from this time last month. The surge is stretching the limits of hospitals across the country. In the Midwest, a federal team will be sent to Michigan to help hospitals treat the growing number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Some Cancer Hospitals Fail to Reveal Prices: 'Not Shopable'

The Biden administration has received independent research reports from several organizations in support of its bid to increase fines on US hospitals that fail to meet federal price-disclosure requirements. It is unclear what role these reports played in the recent decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)...
CANCER
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
Sun-Gazette

Judge denies unvaccinated Geisinger employees an injunction

A federal judge’s ruling this week in U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport scuttled an attempt by unvaccinated Geisinger Medical Center employees to prevent from being terminated if they refuse to be tested twice a week for COVID-19. District Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann denied a preliminary injunction request this...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
2K+
Followers
175
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy