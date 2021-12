Bola Sete was an astonishing Brazilian guitarist whose music tread the line between jazz (he played with Dizzy Gillespie and Vince Guaraldi) and bossa nova. While his name isn’t as familiar as contemporaries like Joao Gilberto or the generation of Caetano Veloso and Jorge Ben, his instrumental music fits right alongside theirs — it’s surprising he’s not more well-known, although the fact that he passed away in 1987, before his contemporaries had risen to the prominence they now enjoy in the U.S., may have something to do with it.

