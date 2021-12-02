ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Modern Holiday Centerpieces: Five Easy Ideas and More Than 20 Products

By Emily Farris
Epicurious
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’ve always loved decorating the table for a special-occasion dinner, but for years I dismissed the idea of holiday centerpieces. In my 20s they felt...

www.epicurious.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Underrated Boho Decorating Trick Might Actually Be Better than Buying a Runner

Rugs and runners are fundamental, multi-functional decorating tools. You can use an area rug to define just about any space or even to fill an empty spot on your wall if you hang one like art. Runners, on the other hand, may be smaller in size but can be just as useful for adding warmth, texture, or a little coziness to a narrow space. If you can’t find the perfect runner, you might want to take a cue from Airstream owners Erica Williams and Kristen Richard.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#A Little More
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $2,000 IKEA Built-In Storage Hack Saves a Cluttered Basement

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fact: Living with kiddos means living with their toys. Although it’s not realistic for toys to be neatly hidden away at all times in a living room that looks like it belongs in a magazine, there are some great design tricks out there to mitigate toy clutter. (Check out AT’s sister site, Cubby, for TONS of inspo for living, decorating, organizing, and cleaning with kids.)
SHOPPING
KETV.com

Simple, easy turkey leftover ideas

You had a hearty, heavy meal on Thanksgiving. Now it's time to think about lighter, healthier leftover options. Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Laura Johansen shared an easy Turkey Nacho recipe. For more leftover ideas, go to https://www.hy-vee.com/health/healthy-bites/healthy-ways-to-use-thanksgiving-leftovers.aspx. The Penny Hoarder Issues “Urgent” Alert: 6 Companies Are Overcharging You. Can't see the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 2-Day, $150 Refresh Pumps up the Charm in this Boring Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Flipped homes can be great buys if you’re looking for something that’s up-to-date and doesn’t need any major renovations. But they don’t always pack a lot of punch when it comes to character. See: This tiny bathroom from the 1952 home of DIYer Emily Welch.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Domaine

22 Window Treatment Ideas That'll Pair Perfectly With Your Farmhouse Décor

Window treatments make an easy addition to any space, but choosing the right ones can be tough. Once you’ve figured out where the window treatments should go and what you need them to do, you have to find a set that looks genuinely great in your home. And that’s a hard thing to pull off—even when you’re drawing inspiration from one of the most popular design styles around.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Few Paint Projects Totally Transformed This Blah Kitchen for Just $165

If you’re working on a tight budget — either as a homeowner or a renter — a renovation involving demo frequently just isn’t an option, even if a transformation in your space is much-needed. But fear not: There are plenty of no-demo projects that can make a huge difference in a space, like painting, peel-and-stick wallpaper, and changing light fixtures, to name a few.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

The Best Kitchen Cabinet Paint Colors, According to 18 Designers

Choosing kitchen cabinet paint colors that will make your cupboards pop may seem like an impossible task when there are so many brands and shades to choose from. But whether your inclination is to go for a classic white or think outside the box a bit with a moody hue, there are plenty of designer-approved options that you should feel confident about choosing. Below, 18 designers weigh in on the kitchen cabinet paint colors that they find to be ultra-dreamy and perfect for your DIY painting job.
INTERIOR DESIGN
University of Florida

A 4-H’ers Tips for Creating an Attractive Holiday Centerpiece

Tis’ the Holiday Season and family gatherings are in full swing!. A key part of any holiday table is the centerpiece. Recently, St. Johns County 4-H’ers participated in a demonstrational video where they learned proper table setting and etiquette. Of the topics covered, creating an attractive centerpiece was a big focus for our 4-H’ers! Centerpieces are a great way to add appeal to your table. Our 4-H’ers wanted to pass along a few tips for creating an attractive centerpiece for your table.
HOLIDAY, FL
robbreport.com

The Best Tableware and Linens for the Holidays, According to 7 Top Interior Designers

The holidays are almost here, which means you’ll likely be having guests over in the near future. Whether that’s family or friends, it’s always worth snapping up some new plates, bowls and napkins to prepare. Function is obviously paramount here—it’s important to have a matching set that will last and can withstand dinner party wear and tear—but much of the decision comes down to personal taste. Some will prefer a more neutral-toned set, while others may want to make a big statement, especially if they’re already going all-out for the festive season. To help make the decision a bit easier, we polled seven interior designers for their tableware go-tos. The results were wide-ranging, and include everything from bright, fuchsia plates from Ginori 1735 to more pared-back, textured options from Roman & Williams. Grab a few of those and others from the list below for your big holiday gathering this season.
INTERIOR DESIGN
digsdigs.com

56 Minimalist And Modern Christmas Tree Décor Ideas

Tired of traditional Christmas décor? Don’t want lots of colors and shades? Go for minimalist and modern styling! We’ve already told you of minimalist Christmas décor, and today I’d like to be more specific about Christmas trees. The easiest idea is to leave the tree as it is – just...
INTERIOR DESIGN
lushome.com

Outdoor Thanksgiving Decorating Ideas and Modern Fall Colors

Having meals outdoor is a fantastic experience as it merges delicious treats with natural beauty, warm sunshine, and fresh air. Outdoor Thanksgiving table decoration ideas are fabulous ways to connect to nature if the weather allows you to do that. The trees, shrubs, fall flowers, moss, and grasses add charm to Thanksgiving table decoration with autumn leaves, fruits, and vegetables. Here is the inspiring Lushome collection of beautiful fall decorating ideas for outdoor holiday tables.
HOME & GARDEN
styleblueprint.com

10 Festive (and Easy!) Holiday Decor Ideas

Decor trends change with the times, but lucky for us, there’s an abundance of inspiration to be had from talented bloggers, designers, event planners, and beyond! We’ve gathered a few inspirational ideas from our favorite sources to refresh your holiday decor this season, plus a few tried-and-true favorites from our own archives.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy