Take This Quiz to Find the Perfect Gift for Every Kind of Cook

As I’m sure you and everyone else remember, this time last year was a bummer for a lot of people. It was obviously a bummer in the big picture (you know, the whole “raging pandemic” thing we are all trying hard not to think too much about anymore), but there were also a lot of little things that fell by the wayside, and which we may not have even noticed at the time because they seemed small in comparison. One of the biggest downsides for me at this time in 2020 was missing out on holiday parties. It would appear that holiday parties are back with a vengeance, at least for this year, but my holiday skills have gotten super rusty. For example, I used to be so good at picking a gift for the white elephant at my work, but this year I am coming up with nothing. Even though I should feel inspired at this return to something like my old normal life, the inspiration I used to feel isn’t coming naturally to me like it once did. I feel like I have lost a certain hipster innocence and irreverence that empowered me to select appropriately ironic gifts. Is it me, or has the world just lost its magic a little bit? How do I get the fire back and get back up to snuff on my gift-giving?

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO