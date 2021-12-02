What Has Gone Wrong With the Seattle Seahawks?

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has one of the hottest seats of any coach in the NFL. Not only is his team a disappointing 3-8 on the season following a rash of injuries that Seattle’s shallow roster failed to overcome, but he has also had a rocky relationship with his star quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
The 2021 NFL season has been going extremely poorly for the Seattle Seahawks. Even following the return of superstar quarterback Russell Wilson from injury, the team has shown no signs of life. At this point in time, making the playoffs seems like a nearly impossible outcome for Seattle. Not only...
Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
Russell Wilson is currently in his 10th NFL season, and as the 32-year-old recently revealed, he’d like to tack an extra 10-plus years onto that. “I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told The Associated Press for an upcoming appearance on the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years.”
Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
Mac Jones was trying to hurt an opponent. That's the only takeaway one can have after watching replays of him twisting Brian Burns' ankle on Sunday in the New England Patriots' 24-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers. And any player who intentionally tries to hurt an opponent, especially with something...
Colin Kaepernick played six seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. He started out as a backup quarterback but eventually proved that he can be a starter in the team. Currently, he is an activist for civil rights and social justice movements. In this one, we’ll take a look at Colin Kaepernick’s net worth in 2021.
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
