ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Has Gone Wrong With the Seattle Seahawks?

By Nora Princiotti
The Ringer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNora and Mal are joined by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly to talk about what has gone...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
New York Post

Russell Wilson reveals grand plans for his NFL future

Russell Wilson is currently in his 10th NFL season, and as the 32-year-old recently revealed, he’d like to tack an extra 10-plus years onto that. “I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told The Associated Press for an upcoming appearance on the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years.”
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ringer#The Seattle Seahawks
ClutchPoints

Colin Kaepernick’s net worth in 2021

Colin Kaepernick played six seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. He started out as a backup quarterback but eventually proved that he can be a starter in the team. Currently, he is an activist for civil rights and social justice movements. In this one, we’ll take a look at Colin Kaepernick’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Blowout Win

Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy