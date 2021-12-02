Bethlehem’s new mayor has created two new positions, one of which will focus on equity and inclusion. Here’s a Q&A with the new hires.

In a first for Bethlehem, Mayor-elect J. William Reynolds will appoint a director of equity and inclusion, and a director of the mayor’s initiatives. The two newly created positions will work with the mayor and will replace the current executive assistant and assistant to the mayor positions.

To Reynolds, appointing the two positions is following through on his campaign promise to make equity and justice a priority of his administration.

“I campaigned, I knocked on doors on the idea of bringing a spirit to city hall, that spirit was one of equity and passion, and I believe that both of them share that,” Reynolds said.

Janine Santoro, who works in community engagement at Bethlehem Area Public Library’s South Side branch and is president of the Latino Leadership Alliance of the Lehigh Valley, will become the city’s first Director of Equity and Inclusion. Angela DelGrosso, senior vice president of The Bethlehem Chamber at the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, will become the city’s first Director of Mayor’s initiatives.

Both new jobs will pay $75,000 a year, according to the city’s proposed 2022 budget.

The Morning Call interviewed the two to discuss their new roles. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Janine Santoro, Director of Equity and Inclusion

Question: What does it mean to you to be Bethlehem’s first-ever director of Equity and inclusion?

Answer: It’s an honor and a privilege. I’m hoping that I am in a position where I can advocate for people. I don’t like the term voice for the voiceless, because I don’t believe in that. I think there are people that are speaking up all the time, they’re just not being heard. I’m hoping that this is a position where I can just extend the advocacy that I was doing before.

Q: Do you think Bethlehem has done enough in the past to engage with its marginalized populations, particularly its Latino population, and how do you hope to change or advance its relationship?

A: What I see is a lot of siloes. We have our Latino organizations, all these individual Latino organizations and then we have these larger organizations, and we become very compartmentalized. It’s just not the Latinx community; it could be veterans, it could be our differently-abled. I think Bethlehem is a place where a lot of people are attracted to and a lot of people call home, but like anything else, I think we can do better.

Q: Do you have a sense of what your day-to-day will look like?

A: We had our first meeting today. The sense that I get is that we will be looking at a lot of intersections, and how can we best support the communities that do not always have a voice at the table.

Q: Anything else?

A: This position is incredible. I’m really excited to serve in it. I know there are people that think that this position is .... I guess they don’t fully understand it. I think people sometimes fear what they don’t know. But I really hope that those that feel that way can hopefully grow to see the benefit of this position. I just encourage people to give it a chance and be open to it .

Angela DelGrosso, Director of Mayor’s Initiatives

Q: You’ll work closely on plans like the Northside Revitalization 2027 plan and the Climate Action Plan. How will you juggle working on several initiatives at once?

A: In my role with the Chamber, I’ve sat on both of those committees so I’ve been heavily involved and juggling all those things already. I’m excited to be able to get more involved.

Q: How do you hope to see the city change in 5 years from now?

A: We see Bethlehem in a very transformative time right now. We are seeing an influx of residents from New York, Philadelphia coming to live in Bethlehem. There’s so much work to do with revitalization still, continuing development, making sure there’s enough places for people to live and live affordably here in the city, and partnering with our arts and culture organizations in the city to make sure that quality of life is where it needs to be.

Q: Although the American Rescue Plan money has helped, the city is facing a pretty large deficit into the next few years. How will you balance the city’s ambitions with those financial realities?

A: We’re still waiting on clarity about what exactly those [ARP] funds can and cannot be used for, but I do know that [Reynolds] and all of us believe that it should be a community discussion. I do know that our arts and culture organizations, our nonprofits in Bethlehem really took a hit and it’s important to see where we can partner with them for. I know that affordable housing and homelessness is a priority as well.

Q: Some city council members have said it’s tough to get Bethlehem citizens involved with the city. How will you get Bethlehemites involved in the mayor’s initiatives?

A: Between the connections that I’ve built in the community over the last 10 years, that’s different from all the people that Janine has in her network and the people that trust her. So I think it’s going to be a grassroots effort to get out there, talk to the people we already have in our own networks, bring them all together into this political world and show them how important it is for them to have a voice.

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at 610-820-6681 and liweber@mcall.com .