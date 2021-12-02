ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiritual Artist Workshops in January from Christopher J. Miller

Cover picture for the articleGuess what? I’m going to teach my second online creativity workshop in January. It’s based on my book, “The Spiritual Artist”. I know. I know. We’re about to go into the holidays and the last thing you want to do is commit to anything. But the new year is a perfect...

Call for Artists: Concept 2022: the 8th International Exhibition on Conceptual Art

CICA Museum invites artists worldwide to participate in Concept 2022, the 8th International Exhibition on Conceptual Art. We are open to photography, 2D digital art, video art, interactive art, painting, and installation art. *Deadline: December 19, 2021. *Category. -Photographs & 2D Digital Art. -Video & Interactive Art. -Painting, Sculpture &...
Merging Visions 2022 Exhibition of Art and Poetry: Call for entries

MERGING VISIONS 2022 is a collaborative exhibition of art and poetry between Texas artists within a 100 mile radius of Denton and members of the Denton Poets’ Assembly. Exhibition Date & Venue: June 4-25, UNT CoLab, Denton, TX. Art and poetry may be submitted at the email address below until...
Open Studio & Gallery – Art by Bala

Come check out my latest paintings, my pottery works and there will be live demonstrations of my painting. You can also check out my studio and see works in progress. https://garden-gallery.eventbrite.com. Date and time. Sat, December 4, 2021. 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM CST. Location. Art by Bala – Garden...
LARRY AKERS | GEOMEKINETICA opens Dec. 3rd at the Geometric MADI

Https://www.geometricmadimuseum.org/event/larry-akers-solo-show/. Mixed media: Acrylic rod, acrylic sheet, collage on Masonite, oil-painted wood25″H x 37″W x 6″D 2021The Refractory piece is a box whose front surface is an array of clear acrylic rods. The back panel is painted in an arrangement of triangles and quadrilaterals. The sides of the box are translucent. colored acrylic sheets to admit light. The rods refract and fracture the back panel image. As the viewer changes their position, the image appears to move, shuffling its geometry, and shifting the dominant color palette, resulting in a kinetic and highly interactive experience.
Ageless Passion exhibition opens Dec. 4 at the Bath House

Reception: Saturday, December 4 (5-8 PM) Free and open to the public. 521 E. Lawther Dr., Dallas, Texas 75218 • White Rock Lake. The Bath House Cultural Center presents Ageless Passion, an art exhibition that features a group of long-career artists from the North Texas area. The exhibition is a project that was created by the exhibition curator, Susan Lecky, to highlight the extraordinary talent, commitment, vision, and excellence of artists from our region who are over the age of 65. The exhibition celebrates the artwork of fifty-four artists whose admirable and long professional history and passionate dedication to their artistic practice enrich the cultural life of our communities.
January 2022 Basic Acrylic / Collage Classes with Victoria Robinson

Note: our apologies for rescheduling the fall 2021 workshops due to park construction and the pandemic. The class is focused on understanding the very basics of acrylic and collage. And having fun! Good for beginning and intermediate artists. Limited to adults 18+. Dates: Thursdays, January 6, 13, 20 & 27...
Enid News and Eagle

Northwestern artist-In-residence to host workshop

ENID, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University is hosting a visual arts workshop investigating rematriation and ancestral venerations practices via drawing, painting and creative writing. Leading the workshop is artist Chelsea T. Hicks, from the Osage, Pawhuska District, who was the November artist-in-residence in the Northwestern-Alva visual arts program. Her...
Kettle Art Presents Holiday Presence #17

In this season of celebrations, Kettle Art has its annual art and gift show featuring small works and unique, artisan-crafted pieces, made exclusively 100% by local artists. The exhibit runs noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 24, by appointment and any time online. Watch for special announcements throughout the exhibit, such as updates on new items and extended hours. Remember when you buy work from a local artist, it shows more love and thought went into your gift and also makes the holidays better for your immediate community!
Spirituality and Nature A Five-Artist Exhibition at The Meetinghouse in Ridgebury

A Five-Artist Exhibition at The Meetinghouse in Ridgebury. ‘Compare and contrast…’ This familiar lead-in to many a challenging exam question may still conjure up residual angst, even among those of us who have left high school and college examination rooms far behind. In maturity, we may have come to recognize the educational power and insight that comparing and contrasting can offer. Often the evaluation is binary, involving just two variations on a common theme. But not always.
Call for Artist Workshops

View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Submission Instructions: The Orange Art Center is searching for new and exciting workshops to offer our students. Currently they are looking to fill select dates with one day, “make + take” sessions where students will leave with their finished piece at the end of the session. Orange Art Center currently has two options available for day and time: Art Wellness Workshops on the first Friday of each month from 4 - 5:30pm, and Sunday Funday Workshops, offered twice a month on Sundays from 10am - 12pm. There are additional opportunities for other proposed workshops for weekdays or weekends with unique hours, even multi-day workshops. Any and all ideas are welcome. They are interested in workshops in any medium, from ceramics or painting to printmaking or jewelry. They do ask that workshops be at an entry level, where beginner artists will feel comfortable alongside others who may have more experience. Please note that as a part of the Orange City School District, background checks and fingerprinting are required.
ONLINE COMIC WORKSHOP KICKING OFF THIS JANUARY

Learn how to make your very own comics from professional cartoonist Jerzy Drozd!. Do I have to have any experience? No, all level of artists are welcome. But you do need to be ready to do a lot of drawing!. Who can participate in the workshop? The workshop is being...
December Art Events with VET

Dec 3 Singing Hills Rec (painting workshop) Dec 4 Las Colinas Holiday at the Plaza (crafts and entertainment) Dec 5 Altered Ornaments Workshop – https://themixcreativespace.com/classes/altered-art-workshops-ornaments. Dec 10 Singing Hills Rec (painting workshop) Dec 11 – The Mix Holiday Market (art gifts and entertainment) Dec 12 – Holiday Family Fun Day...
Lafayette R&B artist wants to help girls, women harness voices in upcoming workshop

Lafayette R&B artist Erica Fox hopes to give girls and women the tools to express themselves through song in an upcoming workshop at the McComb-Veazey Community House. Fox has been writing her own music and songs since she was around 3 years old. At 18, she moved to California to pursue her music career and has since honed her musical voice. For Fox, songwriting is a path to spiritual connection and reflection, and she often tries to sit in nature while channeling her ideas.
Warhol Foundation Arts Writer Grants Go to Erica N. Cardwell, C. Ondine Chavoya, Tiona Nekkia McClodden, and More

The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant released the list of 20 winners of its 2021 awards, with a total of $695,000 to be distributed among authors of articles, books, and short-form writing. Ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 each, the grants “support projects addressing both general and specialized art audiences, from short reviews for magazines and newspapers to in-depth scholarly studies.” “The Arts Writers Grant recognizes the rigorous and generous engagement arts writers have with artists and their work and celebrates their ability to illuminate artistic interventions into the structures that govern our contemporary cultural moment,” Joel Wachs, president of the...
Inside the Sarabande Foundation’s Beautiful New Art Book

Though we’re living in a digital age, consuming the majority of our media through phones and computers, nothing compares to the tangible touch of a book or magazine. This special feeling, of hand to paper, is explored to its fullest potential in the beautiful new art book Sarabande Bound, which arrives exclusively at Dover Street Market London this week.
Call for Papers / Exhibitions: CICA New Media Art Conference 2022

CICA Museum invites creative writers, scholars, and artists worldwide to participate in the CICA New Media Art Conference 2022 and the publication. We are open to proposals for paper presentations, workshops, experimental sessions, as well as artistic performance. Due to the uncertain situation that requires social distancing, we have decided to actively incorporate new media technologies into our event, including live streaming, video conferencing and social media, so that new media artists, researchers, and guests worldwide can participate in the event physically and/or virtually. Selected essays will be featured in the book “New Media Art 2023,” expected to be published in December 2022. The book will be available in major bookstores in Korea, and in the United States and other countries via Amazon. https://cicamuseum.com/call-for-papers-exhibitions-cica-new-media-art-conference-2022/
Book Review: Jewish Book of Horror | Edited by Josh Schlossberg

“Dedicated to the persecuted throughout history and the world.”. An anthology consisting of twenty-five contributions, each perpetually bound with the common theme of cultural phenomena, folklore, legend and macabre oppression. I’ll be the very first to go on record I’m more than a little embarrassed at just the kind of...
These Are the Best Books of 2021, According to Amazon Editors

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve read even just one book this year, chances are, you’ll have heard of at least one of the books in Amazon Book Editor’s 2021 Books of the Year list. From literature classics to the newer reads that rose to fame this year thanks to the popularity of TikTok’s #booktok trend, there’s bound (no pun intended) to be a book for you on the list.
