Spiritual Artist Workshops in January from Christopher J. Miller

CICA Museum invites creative writers, scholars, and artists worldwide to participate in the CICA New Media Art Conference 2022 and the publication. We are open to proposals for paper presentations, workshops, experimental sessions, as well as artistic performance. Due to the uncertain situation that requires social distancing, we have decided to actively incorporate new media technologies into our event, including live streaming, video conferencing and social media, so that new media artists, researchers, and guests worldwide can participate in the event physically and/or virtually. Selected essays will be featured in the book “New Media Art 2023,” expected to be published in December 2022. The book will be available in major bookstores in Korea, and in the United States and other countries via Amazon. https://cicamuseum.com/call-for-papers-exhibitions-cica-new-media-art-conference-2022/
