Adults in the US will spend nearly 4 hours, 30 minutes per day in 2022 on nonvoice activities on their phones and tablets—more than half the workday for many people. That figure is up 44 minutes per day since 2019. Despite a captive audience, app developers, retailers, and brands face new challenges to attract users and make money. Consumer expectations are shifting, and changes to Apple’s ad tracking policies make reaching target audiences more difficult than ever. Will new monetization strategies and retooled mobile user experiences be enough to let mobile players respond to a quickly changing mobile landscape?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO