It may not seem like it, but there is way more that goes on behind the scenes of Deadliest Catch than what meets the eye. One of the stars of the Discovery Channel show is Keith Colburn. He is a first-generation crabber and as a result, he has always fished with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. For those at home who don’t know, Deadliest Catch is a documentary television series that follows crab fishermen around the Bering Sea. As far as Colburn goes, he always runs a very tight-knit ship. He is often considered one of the angriest captains on the show but that mindset has gotten him to where he is today.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO