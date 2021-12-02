ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

‘A Team Of Rivals’: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Taps Critics For Working Group Focused On Curbing Violent Crime

By Esme Murphy
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUve7_0dCgrz6u00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is teaming up with some of his harshest critics to form a new commission to address the city’s growing problem with violent crime.

The Commission on Community Safety will include prominent community leaders and frequent critics of the mayor. The members say it’s time to work together to make Minneapolis safer.

“This work group does in a sense represent a team of rivals,” Frey said.

The new working group’s co-chair is Nekima Levy Armstrong, who ran against the Frey in Minneapolis’ 2017 mayoral race.

“Although I did not vote for Mayor Frey…I am thankful that he has a thick skin and that he reached out to me and to other members of the community,” she said.

The group’s other co-chair is Dr. DeWayne Davis of Plymouth Congregational Church in south Minneapolis.

“It’s not too late, and we have no choice,” he said. “We can meet the moment.”

Another commission member is Charlie Adams III, North High’s popular football coach. He is a former Minneapolis police officer and school liaison officer.

“We have to get kids involved in sports and after school activities, everything,” he said. “We have to let them know there is other things beside the street life.”

All agreed more needs to be done with young people who are often the perpetrators but also the victims of gun violence.

“It’s long overdue for us to create a safe environment where our children can walk down the street,” Armstrong said.

Another one of the members of the commission is Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

The Mayor was asked if that means the chief is staying on for another term. The mayor has asked the popular chief to stay on, but all the mayor said here was “we are working on it.”

Arradondo’s current term expires next month.

The Community Safety working group will begin meeting regularly next month.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man Who Protested Potter Trial Judge Charged With Harassment, Arrested In Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cortez Rice, the man who protested outside Judge Regina Chu’s apartment in Minneapolis, has been charged with felony harassment. According to a complaint filed in Hennepin County, Rice has been charged with one count of harassment involving retaliation against a judicial officer. Chu said she believed she was the target of Rice and other protestors. She said the “intention was to intimidate her and interfere with the judicial process,” the complaint said. Rice helped lead a protest on Nov.6 outside what he believed was Chu’s apartment building in downtown Minneapolis. During the protest, Rice, who is close with Wright’s family, went into...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘I’m Proud’: Golden Valley Police Commander Becomes 1st Black Officer On Department’s Command Staff

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – A Golden Valley Police Commander is making history. Alice White is the first African American to serve on the department’s command staff. “I’m proud. I’m proud that I’m here,” White said. White is settling into her new position. “They’ve been so welcoming. It seems super genuine,” she said. White spent 17 years with Minneapolis police, moving up the ranks, parting ways with the department as a patrol sergeant in the 4th Precinct. “I didn’t leave the department with any negative feelings or for any reasons that were negative. My sole goal was to gain professional development,” White said. White was sworn in...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial: Mostly White Jury Seated For Trial In Daunte Wright’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A mostly white jury was seated Friday for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s shooting death, and opening statements were scheduled to begin next week. Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter, who is white, has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright after he tried to drive away from officers while they were trying to arrest him, but that she drew her handgun by mistake. Her body camera recorded...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Timeline: Daunte Wright’s Death, Subsequent Unrest Leading Up To The Kim Potter Trial

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minnesota (WCCO) — Jury selection begins this week in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. She shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop back in April. She claims she grabbed her gun, when she intended to grab her Taser. Judge Regina Chu is allowing cameras in the courtroom, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a partial timeline of the events that occurred leading into the start of Potter’s trial. All dates are from the calendar year 2021. ——- April 11: Daunte Wright, 20, is shot and killed by Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter during a traffic...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Federal Medical Teams Provide COVID Aid At HCMC

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Federal medical teams are at three Minnesota hospitals to help with the COVID-19 surge. One of those hospitals is the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Staff members there are getting help from what’s being called the “Joint Task Force Civil Support” medical team. The 23-member support team with four doctors and a number of nurses arrived at Hennepin Healthcare 10 days ago. Most of them are from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. At HCMC, COVID-19 numbers have doubled in the past three weeks, taking away the regular staff’s ability to care for other patients. RELATED: ‘A Boost At The Right Time’:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 12th Juror Seated, 2 More Needed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday marks the third day of jury selection in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Over the last two days, more than half of the jurors have been seated. Fourteen are needed for the trial: 12 to deliberate the case and two to serve as alternates. Judge Regina Chu plans to hear opening statements on Wednesday (Dec. 8), although that could happen earlier given the pace of jury selection, which could wrap up as soon as Thursday. Below are updates on the trial, beginning with the latest: — UPDATE (4:37...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Federal Help Coming To Minnesota Hospitals, Walz Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the same day officials announced the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Minnesota for the first time, Gov. Tim Walz said more federal help is coming to the state’s hospitals. Walz’s office said the Department of Health and Human Services will send a team of doctors, nurses and hospital staff to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. The team will arrive Friday to “support COVID-19 treatment and patient care.” Federal teams are already assisting at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis and St. Cloud Hospital. As of Wednesday, there were 345 COVID-19 patients occupying intensive care unit beds in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘The Right Decision For Us’: More Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants Requiring Proof Of Vaccination

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Omicron variant has created a renewed push for people to get their vaccinations. Additionally, more places are now requiring you to show proof you’ve gotten your shots. “I think for a long time we were waiting for someone else to make the first move,” said Matthew Hauck, co-founder of Fair State Brewing Cooperative in Northeast Minneapolis. Starting Dec. 10, anyone grabbing a beer at Fair State will need to show not just an ID but also proof of vaccination. Variant concerns and ongoing COVID spread in the community pushed the co-founders to do it. “I think we’d make the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Nekima Levy Armstrong
Person
Jacob Frey
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated

UPDATE (5 p.m.): Kim Potter will testify in her own defense, one of her attorneys said Tuesday during the first day of jury selection in her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Potter is the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting during a traffic stop in the suburb north of Minneapolis. Potter said she thought she was using her Taser but instead fired her gun. Wright, 20, died at the scene. During jury selection Tuesday, four jurors were seated out of the 14 needed for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘A Boost At The Right Time’: Federal Teams Help Minnesota Hospitals Overwhelmed By COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday a third federal emergency medical team is on its way to Minnesota. A staff of 14 doctors and nurses from the Department of Health and Human Services will arrive at M Health Fairview Southdale in Edina on Friday. The medical teams are providing support during the surge of COVID-19 cases and ongoing hospital staffing shortages. A group from the U.S. Air Force started their work this week at St. Cloud Hospital. WCCO went along for one of their shifts. On the fifth floor of St. Cloud Hospital, Jim James is close to going home after a stay...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 1: Jury Selection Moving Quickly As 9 Of 14 Jurors Have Been Seated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jury selection in the Kim Potter trial is moving at a quick pace as five more jurors were seated Wednesday, bringing the total number selected so far to nine. Five more jurors still need to seated as the court is seeking 12 jurors to deliberate the case and two more to serve as alternates. Judge Regina Chu is hoping to hear opening statements in a week, perhaps earlier. If jury selection continues as it has the last two days, the jury might be seated as soon as Thursday. Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, is charged with first-degree...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT Offers Another Shot At Naming Snowplows

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After adding Plow Bunyan, Snowbi Wan Kenobi and others to the fleet earlier this year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is once again giving the public a chance to name its snowplows. Names can be submitted via MnDOT’s website through Wednesday, Dec. 15. After that, MnDOT will select some of the best names before a public vote. Eight snowplows will get a name from the public. Last time around, nearly 24,00 potential names were submitted. MnDOT cut that list down to 50 before the public vote. Plowy McPlowface was the top vote-getter. Here are the other winners: Plowy McPlowFace (Metro District) Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya (District 4) Duck Duck Orange Truck (District 1) Plow Bunyan (District 2) Snowbi Wan Kenobi (District 6) F. Salt Fitzgerald (District 7) Darth Blader (District 3) The Truck Formerly Known As Plow (District 8)   More On WCCO.com: 6+ Inches Of Snow Possible For Northern MN Over Weekend Shawn Clement, 36, Charged In Connection With 100+ Catalytic Converter Thefts Chicago-Area Family Still In Shock After They Hired Home Improvement Contractor Via HomeAdvisor, Only For The Contractor To Smash Up Their Property After Getting Boost From Stephen Colbert, Redmon’s Popcorn Closes Following Visit By Health Inspectors
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#Gun Violence#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

Motorist Drives Through Protests Amid Kim Potter Trial Jury Selection

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorist drove through a protest outside the Kim Potter trial Tuesday evening, but it appears no one was seriously hurt. Outside the Hennepin County courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, protesters were in the streets near a memorial to Daunte Wright on the courthouse lawn. There, a car was seen driving through the crowd. Video from the scene captured the incident. The video shows that some protesters tried to stop the driver by getting on top of the vehicle and running after it, but the driver kept on going. A vehicle crashes into a group preparing to march outside the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Foo Fighters Seek New Mpls. Venue After They Say Huntington Bank Stadium Denied COVID Safety Measures

Originally published Nov. 30, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hours after announcing Huntington Bank Stadium as a stop on their upcoming tour, Foo Fighters say they’re looking for another venue. In a statement posted to Twitter, the band said the stadium refused “to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.” “We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show,” the band said. WCCO reached out to the University of Minnesota, which operates Huntington Bank Stadium. Officials said that the school’s on-campus policies related to vaccines...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How Could Minnesota Be Impacted If Roe Vs. Wade Was Overturned?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A monumental decision for women’s rights, nearly 50 years ago, is back at the forefront. Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The outcome could affect the groundbreaking Roe vs. Wade case. WCCO spoke with David Schultz, constitutional law professor at Hamline University, about the possible magnitude of this hearing. “It’s an incredibly big issue in terms of being heard,” Schultz said. “What’s gonna happen in the oral arguments is the court is gonna ask not only is that Mississippi law constitutional, but it may...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center City Council Holds Special Meeting Ahead Of Kim Potter Trial

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — The Brooklyn Center City Council held a special meeting Monday evening ahead of the trial of former police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April. The council looked ahead to a verdict, discussing potential unrest that may come. They voted on who can have the authority to impose city curfews. The proposal was to give that power to the city manager, but the vote failed. Mayor Mike Elliott notably was against it, and now the ability to call emergency meetings to impose curfews remains with him. Most of the comments...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police at MSP Airport broke up a large fight at Terminal 2 late last week. The altercation broke out late Friday night between two groups who had just arrived from Orlando, Florida, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “In addition to fisticuffs, some of the individuals threw stanchions and broke chairs,” a commission spokesperson said. Bloomington police were called to assist, and the fight was broken up. MAC said there were minor injuries, but no one was hospitalized. The fight is being investigated, and MAC said charges are possible.   More On WCCO.com: 6+ Inches Of Snow Possible For Northern MN Over Weekend Shawn Clement, 36, Charged In Connection With 100+ Catalytic Converter Thefts Chicago-Area Family Still In Shock After They Hired Home Improvement Contractor Via HomeAdvisor, Only For The Contractor To Smash Up Their Property After Getting Boost From Stephen Colbert, Redmon’s Popcorn Closes Following Visit By Health Inspectors
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Robert Kinney Gets 1 Year Behind Bars, 15 Years Probation In St. Paul Fatal Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man was sentenced Monday for the January hit-and-run death of a man in St. Paul. According to court documents, Robert Kinney, 57, was sentenced to serve one year in Ramsey County Correctional Facility, as the judge stayed the prison portion of his sentence. Kinney will have to serve 15 years probation after being released, and if he violates his probation, he could face prison time. Kinney was sentenced on one count of criminal vehicular homicide in the Jan. 22 hit-and-run that killed 68-year-old John Benjamin. RELATED: Charges: Man Had 8 Double Vodkas At Maplewood...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy