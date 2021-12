ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Funny how it works in professional sports. A player gets traded once and it seemingly becomes automatic he will be traded again. Kenny Young is too good a player to have been traded twice before finishing his fourth season. Yet, he is here starting for the Broncos today at inside linebacker after he was first dealt in 2019 from the Ravens to the Rams in exchange for star cornerback Marcus Peters, and then from the Rams to Denver a month ago in a deal that also included a swap of late-round draft picks.

