Updated Safety Data and Treatment Selection in nmCRPC

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudrey Sternberg: Can you discuss the updated safety data for darolutamide and apalutamide that were presented earlier this year at ASCO [2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting] and ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021]?. Aaron Berger, MD: Yes. It was a longer-term evaluation of the...

purdue.edu

Researchers study the link between vitamin D and inflammation

Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant professor in the...
SCIENCE
Food Navigator

Study: Common food additive found to disturb beneficial bacteria in the gut

Carboxymethylcellulose, a widely-used emulsifying and thickening food additive ingredient, can alter the intestinal environment of gut microbiome, disturbing levels of beneficial bacteria, suggests new clinical research. The research, published in Gastroenterology​​,​ was led by a team of scientists from Georgia State University's Institute for Biomedical Sciences, INSERM (France) and the...
SCIENCE
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
cbs19news

Focused ultrasound approved for treatment of Parkinson's symptoms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A form of brain surgery that uses focused sound waves to treat Parkinson's disease has earned approval from the Food and Drug Administration. According to a release, this comes after successful testing of focused ultrasound at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and other...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

A COVID-19 Treatment Appears To Work Against Omicron, Preclinical Data Shows

It is very early days to fully understand Omicron, the latest variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus behind COVID-19 – to be identified. Data is constantly pouring in giving us a better understanding of this mutated virus. While we are objectively seeing Science in action, it does get nerve-wracking just waiting to find out more.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

People with mild thyroid eye disease benefit from breakthrough treatment

Last year, the U.S. FDA approved Tepezza (teprotumumab) to treat thyroid eye disease, a rare condition where the muscles and fatty tissues behind the eye become inflamed, causing the eyes to be pushed forward and bulge outwards. What's especially exciting about this new treatment is that it can spare some people from having to undergo surgery, as it's the first and only prescription drug for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. A new study presented November 15 at AAO 2021, the 125th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, shows that even patients with mild inflammation can experience a reduction in eye bulging.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss syndrome causes inflammation that can restrict blood flow to organs and tissues. Churg-Strauss syndrome is a disorder marked by blood vessel inflammation. This inflammation can restrict blood flow to organs and tissues, sometimes permanently damaging them. This condition is also known as eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA). Adult-onset asthma...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Can Genetic Tests Help Diagnose Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome?

This article by Lauren Wilson was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. As awareness of cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) expands, both among medical doctors and patients, we are collectively becoming more and more able to identify a condition that has been historically hard to diagnose. After all, it seems counterintuitive that cannabis can cause many of the symptoms it's used to treat.
SCIENCE
Axios

Updated data shows Merck antiviral COVID pill less effective

Merck said Friday updated data from a study on its experimental COVID-19 pill showed the drug is less effective than initially reported. Driving the news: The drugmaker said molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 by about 30%, based on a study of more than 1,400 adults. Last month, the company said the study showed about 50% efficacy, based on data from 775 patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Mitigating Androgen Deprivation Therapy Cardiovascular Risk Factors in nmCRPC

Alicia K. Morgans, MD, PhD, discusses how to handle cardiovascular risk factors associated with androgen deprivation therapy in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Alicia K. Morgans, MD, PhD, an associate professor of Medicine at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, discusses...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Don Dizon, MD, on Improving Treatment Strategies for Transgender Patients With Cancer

Don Dizon, MD, FACP, FASCO, discusses the need to improve treatment strategies for transgender patients with cancer. In an interview with CancerNetwork®, Don Dizon, MD, FACP, FASCO, director of women’s cancers at the Lifespan Cancer Institute, director of medical oncology at Rhode Island Hospital, and professor of medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, highlighted that more research needs to be done to determine whether it is safe for transgender patients to continue receiving gender-affirming therapy while being treated for cancer. In particular, patients with endocrine-responsive tumors may be an area of concern, Dizon stated.
PROVIDENCE, RI
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Guidelines and Recommendations for Treating nmCRPC

During a live virtual event, Eleni Efstathiou, MD, PhD, discussed the recommended approach to front-line treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer. During a live virtual event, Eleni Efstathiou, MD, PhD, section chief of Genitourinary Medical Oncology Houston Methodist Oncology Partners, discussed the recommended approach to front-line treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer.
CANCER
NBC Los Angeles

FDA Advisory Panel Narrowly Endorses Merck's Oral Covid Treatment Pill, Despite Reduced Efficacy and Safety Questions

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday narrowly endorsed the use of Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' oral Covid treatment pill, despite questions about the drug's effectiveness, safety and whether it would help the virus mutate into even more dangerous variants. The FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Xenon Stock Jumps On New Encouraging Data From Epilepsy Treatment

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) announced additional positive data from new sub-analyses of Phase 2b X-TOLE trial of XEN1101 in adult patients with focal epilepsy. The Data will be presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Epilepsy Society. Additional primary and secondary measures included a pairwise comparison of each...
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

The diabetes medication that could revolutionise heart failure treatment

A medication originally used for patients with diabetes is the first to help people with heart failure and could revolutionize treatment, according to new research from the University of East Anglia. Early research had shown that Sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors could help around half of heart failure patients—those with a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Patient Case #1: Second-Line Therapy for HER2+ mBC

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: After this patient completes the taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab regimen that 90% of you chose, either doce [docetaxel], or pacli [paclitaxel], she was maintained on her trastuzumab and pertuzumab. And then after a year, while on maintenance HP [trastuzumab, pertuzumab], she experiences some growth of the breast primary, which was still in place, and in liver lesions. I’m going to ask our audience to vote on their second-line treatment choice. The first option is trastuzumab deruxtecan. The second choice is tucatinib, capecitabine, and trastuzumab. The third choice is neratinib and capecitabine. We didn’t talk about the NALA trial, and maybe we’ll revisit that. Or trastuzumab emtansine [T-DM1] as the fourth choice. Again, this patient has been on just dual antibodies for a year after a nice remission, and now she’s progressing in the breast primary and in the liver. And we are being asked where to go from here. I remember before we even had ADCs [antibody-drug conjugates], the question would be to resume the chemotherapy that you started with, once upon a time, or add a different chemotherapeutic agent onto your maintenance antibody therapy. Here, I’m going to consider this to be mature results. Let me see if the numbers are changing. More than half of responders would choose trastuzumab deruxtecan. About 10% chose the HER2CLIMB regimen of tucatinib, cape [capecitabine], and trastuzumab. It’s our fault for not calling out the NALA trial, and we can discuss that in our comments here, but nobody chose neratinib and cape [capecitabine]. And about a third chose trastuzumab emtansine. Aditya, do you want to offer some thoughts on these responses?
HEALTH

