"There Are Jews Here" takes you on a journey to places where most never imagined Jews existed. In the wake of the tragedy in Pittsburgh, this story shifts our focus to Jewish persistence, community and continuity, offering stories of strength and resilience. The film follows the untold stories of four once thriving American Jewish communities that are now barely holding on. Struggling with aging congregants and dwindling interest, families are moving to larger cities with more robust congregations and vibrant Jewish life.

