It’s the most wonderful time of the year and scammers are putting on their Grinch outfits to steal more than your holiday cheer. Fraudsters are taking advantage of worldwide supply chain issues and are “setting up shop” claiming to sell whatever is the most popular and difficult to find item this season. While it’s impossible to know every scam out there, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs wants consumers to know some common red flags of holiday scams and shopping tips to stay safe this season.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO