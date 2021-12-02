ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Brian Burns, Stephon Gilmore in top 10 of Pro Bowl voting

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, at least in this very moment, the only representation they have amongst the leaders in 2022 Pro Bowl voting is Haason Reddick.

Reddick, who has thus far garnered north of 61,000 votes, is currently the leading vote-getter for the NFC’s outside linebacker spot. But, some help may be on the way.

As reported by Joseph Person of The Athletic, Carolina has a trio of players gaining steam on the ballot. That includes defensive end Brian Burns, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and kicker Zane Gonzalez—who are each in the top 10 of their respective races.

The ranks, through the second returns, are as follows:

  • Burns: fourth overall, second in NFC
  • Gonzalez: eighth overall, fourth in NFC
  • Gilmore: ninth overall, seventh in NFC

Each man, even Gilmore, has made their respective case for a ticket to the all-star festivities. Burns is tied for eighth in the NFL in sacks (8.0), Gonzalez hasn’t missed a kick since Week 4 and Gilmore has been absolutely lights outs in his limited time with Carolina.

Stick tight, Haason. The reinforcements could be soon approaching.

foxwilmington.com

Notebook: Stephon Gilmore closer to bigger role

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers still haven’t seen a 100 percent ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿, at least in terms of availability. But they think they’re closer to that day. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow said Friday that the veteran cornerback would play more this week against the Dolphins, and that they were approaching the time when he’s an every-down player.
USA Today

Panthers DE Brian Burns: 'I'm fighting for pride out there'

It wasn’t quite to the level of the Jim Mora speech, but Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns wasn’t thinking much about the playoffs on Sunday. Carolina came into their Week 12 matchup with the Miami Dolphins at 5-6 and some tangible hope for a postseason push. But, as the Panthers were being thoroughly dominated throughout the course of the afternoon, Burns couldn’t focus on that. He was just determined to keep on going.
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
The Baltimore Sun

DE Calais Campbell prepared to ‘empty the tank’ as veteran pillar of Ravens defense

The week before Thanksgiving, John Harbaugh saw Calais Campbell sitting down for an end-of-day meal in the Ravens’ cafeteria. Harbaugh does not spend a lot of time thinking about Campbell. Why would he? In a world framed by worry and uncertainty, Campbell is the weathered oak tree at the heart of the Ravens defense — tall, strong and true no matter what swirls around him. After 14 years ...
CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins Praise Rookies, Tua Tagovailoa’s Accuracy

Miami Gardens (CBSMiami) – Something that’s noticeably different around the Dolphins is their mood and how much fun they’re having. The team clearly enjoying their four-game win streak and the new dance craze taking the NFL by storm – Jaylen Waddle’s waddle. The Dolphins rookie receiver says he’s been getting a bunch of messages and messages on Twitter. His teammate, Christian Wilkins said, “It’s a perfect celebration too. I wish I had a cool last name like Waddle or something… I’ve been trying to get him to do it all year and he finally found the courage to do it. We’ve been working...
FanSided

Pittsburgh Football: 3 potential bowl games for Panthers

The Pittsburgh football team has had an incredibly successful 2021 season, finishing 10-2 on the year and with a chance to win the ACC Championship. Regardless of how the title game turns out, Pitt will have its best season since 2009. If they can get to 11 wins, it’ll be the best finish since 1981— the year the Panthers won the Sugar Bowl.
PITTSBURGH, PA
