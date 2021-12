In an effort to protect workers from what he calls the Administration’s overreach, Dan Newhouse recently introduced the Exemption for Critical Workers Act. The Chair of the Western Caucus said HR 5978 would provide an exemption for federal workers in the supply chain identified as “critical” or “essential” from President Biden’s vaccine mandate. Newhouse said early in the pandemic, these jobs were deemed vital and many of those workers continued to work, despite putting their own health at risk. Newhouse added because of the President’s executive order, many of those same workers now face termination if they don’t comply.

