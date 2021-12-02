Lockport High School shifts to remote learning Thursday due to threats

Threats made via social media pushed students at Lockport High School and Lockport High School West into remote learning, Thursday.

In a post on their website, the Lockport School District said the move was made out of an abundance of caution and that police and the FBI were working with the district to interview students and further investigate the concerning posts.

All after school and athletic events at the high school were canceled and all other schools in the district were operating as normal.

In an update issued Thursday evening, district officials said they are working to identify the offender(s) and they would be held responsible for their actions. "Individuals responsible for these current acts will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible when identified," a district statement said.

The district also issued a reminder that the high school is in lockout status during the day and has its own internal school safety staff and full-time school resource officer through the police department and armed school safety monitors within the school. Police also provide an increased on-campus presence as needed.

"The Lockport City School District Code of Conduct will be reviewed with the Lockport High School student body, emphasizing prohibited behaviors along with consequences, and parents are asked to reinforce appropriate behavior in school and on social media with their children," a district statement said.

The high school will operate on its normal schedule Friday with an increased police presence and students bags will be checked upon arrival, according to the district.