Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is looking for answers from energy companies who she says are gaming the system by raising natural gas prices for consumers to boost profits. Recent reporting from the Wall Street Journal revealed that energy companies are exporting more natural gas than ever while limiting domestic supply. In her letters to the nation’s largest natural gas producers, Senator Warren blasted what she feels is corporate greed and asked for an explanation for their decisions to export record amounts of natural gas while imposing price increases.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO