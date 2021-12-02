Porsha Williams on new Bravo series ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ and memoir

Comedian Finesse Mitchell’s comedy tour brings him to Improv Chicago this weekend (December 3- December 5, 2021). Finesse Mitchell is a multi-faceted actor, comedian, and author. He is now a series regular on the new family sitcom titled “Outmatched” debuting January 23, 2020 on Fox. The show stars Jason Biggs (American Pie), Maggie Lawson (Psyched), and Tisha Campbell (Martin, My Wife and Kids). His hour standup special The Spirit Told Me To Tell You premiered on Showtime on October 19th, 2018. He also just shot a pilot for a nationally syndicated daytime talk show produced by Debmar-Mercury, which he will co-host with actress Jaime Pressly. Additionally, Finesse is a regular panelist on The Wendy Williams Show and is currently writing his much-anticipated second book on relationships, his first being a well-received look at his take on dating. Your Girlfriends Only Know So Much: A Brother’s Take on Dating and Mating for Sistas (2007, Simon Spotlight) is an advice book for women and was born out of his hip, hilarious and widely popular monthly advice column for ESSENCE Magazine.

