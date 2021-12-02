ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Porsha Williams on new Bravo series ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ and memoir

By WGN Web Desk
WGN TV
WGN TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams joined WGN...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Finesse Mitchell talks about football with The Rock, why Chicago audiences are the best and ‘interspecies’ game shows

Comedian Finesse Mitchell’s comedy tour brings him to Improv Chicago this weekend (December 3- December 5, 2021). Finesse Mitchell is a multi-faceted actor, comedian, and author. He is now a series regular on the new family sitcom titled “Outmatched” debuting January 23, 2020 on Fox. The show stars Jason Biggs (American Pie), Maggie Lawson (Psyched), and Tisha Campbell (Martin, My Wife and Kids). His hour standup special The Spirit Told Me To Tell You premiered on Showtime on October 19th, 2018. He also just shot a pilot for a nationally syndicated daytime talk show produced by Debmar-Mercury, which he will co-host with actress Jaime Pressly. Additionally, Finesse is a regular panelist on The Wendy Williams Show and is currently writing his much-anticipated second book on relationships, his first being a well-received look at his take on dating. Your Girlfriends Only Know So Much: A Brother’s Take on Dating and Mating for Sistas (2007, Simon Spotlight) is an advice book for women and was born out of his hip, hilarious and widely popular monthly advice column for ESSENCE Magazine.
NFL
WGN TV

Mary J. Blige says acting is a good challenge

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, Mary J. Blige, whose latest project is the Starz series, “Power Book II: Ghost.”. Blige is one of the few artists who balances her time between her Grammy winning recording career and an acting career that’s scored her an Oscar nomination. Dean asked...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
WGN TV

Empire carpet man interview found after 30 years

If you’re from the Chicago area, it’s safe to say you know who “The Empire Man” is. Lynn Hauldren is the man behind the creation of the Chicago TV legend. WGN’s very own Ben Bradley recently met David Glaubke, a former Columbia College student, who interviewed Lynn for a school project back in 1991.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy