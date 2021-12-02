ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Return of fines seen as easing trash service complaints

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2vNr_0dCglbfm00

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Overflowing garbage cans have been a common sight in Augusta but not as common as  before.

“It’s gotten a lot better; they haven’t missed any I know back when they were having some problems it’s really gotten a whole lot better here,” said Dr. Rudy Volkmann.

The city’s garbage contracts have a list of penalties the haulers can get for service problems.

In June commissioners lifted those fines but reinstated them in October.

For the month of October, the two city haulers picked up more than 400-hundred thousand dollars in contract penalties, and commissioners say guess what, service is improving.

“Yeah, it’s getting better the fines have been put on these haulers its working and I want to continue to see that working,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The fines are a   stick, but some commissioners are also suggesting a carrot, the haulers are required to run their trucks on cleaner CNG, or compressed natural gas, but some commissioners say if they could use diesel, it would be easier to get replacement trucks on the street during equipment problems.

“Looking at this I think that relaxing that requirement would be a good way to help us make sure <our citizens are getting the trash service they deserve,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett

“Everybody says diesel is good, I’m all right with compressed natural gas,” said Commissioner McKnight.

Commissioners, however, were very encouraged after the landfill director said that it appears the penalties for service for November look to be way down in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Heavy traffic and construction slowing down response times for emergency vehicles

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Holiday traffic and along with ongoing construction in Augusta is causing some delays in response times for first responders. “The traffic is heavy, said Carolyn King. “Traffic pretty bad.” “It’s awful,” said Erica Rush. Holiday season is causing some headaches for travelers and with construction going on across the C.S.R.A, it […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Georgia Environmental Agency continuing investigation into Rocky Creek contamination

(WJBF) – According to Kevin Chambers, joint spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection Division and Georgia Department of Natural Resources, information gathered from the Rocky Creek following a water contamination investigation indicates the presence of what is likely a mixture of diesel fuel and gasoline.  Still, Chambers says, delays due to the Thanksgiving holidays […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Auto supply chain issues vary in Columbia and Richmond counties

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County’s fleet services shop stays busy. “I feel like we would expect a vehicle in less than 12 months. To me, it seems like an issue,” said Fleet Services manager Nick Haynes. Haynes and his team are feeling the effects of ongoing supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two North Augustan’s turn vintage truck into thriving business

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A new pop-up business rolling through the CSRA has people talking. “This is ‘Tap Truck2State‘ there’s actually a bigger father company called ‘Tap Truck USA’. They’re out of San Diego, but we’re the 60th car in the fleet. This is a 1930’s Chevy delivery truck Sedan. We fully restored it […]
ECONOMY
WJBF

WJBF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy