Return of fines seen as easing trash service complaints

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Overflowing garbage cans have been a common sight in Augusta but not as common as before.

“It’s gotten a lot better; they haven’t missed any I know back when they were having some problems it’s really gotten a whole lot better here,” said Dr. Rudy Volkmann.

The city’s garbage contracts have a list of penalties the haulers can get for service problems.

In June commissioners lifted those fines but reinstated them in October.

For the month of October, the two city haulers picked up more than 400-hundred thousand dollars in contract penalties, and commissioners say guess what, service is improving.

“Yeah, it’s getting better the fines have been put on these haulers its working and I want to continue to see that working,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The fines are a stick, but some commissioners are also suggesting a carrot, the haulers are required to run their trucks on cleaner CNG, or compressed natural gas, but some commissioners say if they could use diesel, it would be easier to get replacement trucks on the street during equipment problems.

“Looking at this I think that relaxing that requirement would be a good way to help us make sure <our citizens are getting the trash service they deserve,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett

“Everybody says diesel is good, I’m all right with compressed natural gas,” said Commissioner McKnight.

Commissioners, however, were very encouraged after the landfill director said that it appears the penalties for service for November look to be way down in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

